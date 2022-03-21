Dwayne Johnson Puts His Former Rental On The Market For $125,000 A Month

Dwayne Johnson, better known by his ring name, The Rock, is an American actor, businessman, and former professional wrestler. He wrestled in the WWE for eight years before pursuing an acting career. He is widely recognized as one of the best professional wrestlers of all time.

While wrestling, Dwayne began his acting career on television. His films have generated over $3.5 billion in North America and over $10.5 billion globally, making him one of the highest-paid and highest-grossing actors in the world.

The 49-year-old billionaire actor has achieved multiple great feats. One of his latest achievements includes owning a $27.8M Beverly Park mansion where he resides with his beautiful wife Lauren Hashian and their adorable kids.

As a tenant, Dwayne had very precise requirements: plenty of outside space, a huge home gym, and a home cinema. The actor's former luxurious Beverly Hills mansion fulfilled those requirements perfectly.

However, after the Fast and Furious star purchased a residence in Beverly Park, he put his former rental back on the market for $125,000 a month.

Continue reading to get a glimpse of his former rental residence.