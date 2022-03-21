Warriors' Kyle Kuzma Always Dresses To Impress

Kyle Kuzma is a professional basketball player who plies his trade for the Washington Wizards of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He was a member of the Utah Utes' basketball team and was awarded first-team all-Pac-12 as a junior from 2016 to 2017.

Kyle began his playing professional career with the Lakers in 2017. In 2021, he was traded to the Wizards after winning an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

 

The NBA is undeniably full of tall, wealthy, and attractive young men. Kyle is one of those who fall into that category. He is arguably better known for his attractive appearance and stylish sense than for his on-court accomplishments.

Off the courts, the 26-year-old American basketball player knows how to step out in style to wow his fans with his topnotch fashion sense. He also spends time with his Jamaican-Canadian model girlfriend, Winnie Harlow.

Keep scrolling to know more about Kyle when he is not trying to win games for the Wizards.

Kyle Steps Out In Style

Kyle did his reputation as a stylish man no harm with his appearance on a post he made on Instagram on December 28, 2021. He shared a picture that showed him in an all-white outfit.

He accessorized the outfit with a white leather bag and sneakers. He wore black headphones and completed his look with a black face mask. 

Kyle captioned the post, "Subtle elegance. @tiffanyandco💎."

Best Drip In The League 

Many fans regard Kyle as one of the NBA's most stylish players and they proved this with their comments on the post. 

"Best drip in the league," gushed an impressed fan. 

Another fan simply commented "Fashionista❤️❤️❤️." 

"White outfit is always Classic😊," said a third fan. 

Kyle Wishes Winnie A Happy Birthday

On Kyle's 25th birthday he took to his Instagram page to post a photo of him and his supermodel girlfriend, Winnie. In the snapshot, the lovebirds struck a lovers' pose and looked so cute together.

In the post's caption, Kyle wished his girlfriend a happy birthday. Kyle's fans gushed over them in the comment section.

One fan commented, "Stay strong lovers."

"❤️❤️❤️You two are absolutely the most precious couple ever. Hope you had a wonderful birthday. ❤️❤️❤️," said another fan.

Xerxes Would Be Proud

On October 8, 2021, Kyle posted a shirtless photo of himself, showing all his upper body tattoos. In the snapshot, he lay on a wooden compartment and stared at the camera. Kyle accessorized his wrist and fingers with silver bracelets and rings. He also had a silver necklace on.

 

The basketballer looked so good and his fans could not help but compare him to Xerxes, the villain from the epic war movie, 300

"Looking like @rodrigosantoro purshian king from the movie 300😂," said a fan. 

"Looking like the villain from 300," commented another fan. 

"He look like Xerxes from 300," another fan also commented. 

Kyle loves sharing pictures of himself on his social media. The snaps show the NBA star loves looking fashionable. There will surely be more posts from him, which is good news for his numerous fans and admirers.

