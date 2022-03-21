Warriors' Kyle Kuzma Always Dresses To Impress

Kyle Kuzma is a professional basketball player who plies his trade for the Washington Wizards of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He was a member of the Utah Utes' basketball team and was awarded first-team all-Pac-12 as a junior from 2016 to 2017.

Kyle began his playing professional career with the Lakers in 2017. In 2021, he was traded to the Wizards after winning an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

The NBA is undeniably full of tall, wealthy, and attractive young men. Kyle is one of those who fall into that category. He is arguably better known for his attractive appearance and stylish sense than for his on-court accomplishments.

Off the courts, the 26-year-old American basketball player knows how to step out in style to wow his fans with his topnotch fashion sense. He also spends time with his Jamaican-Canadian model girlfriend, Winnie Harlow.

