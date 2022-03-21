Eva Longoria Flaunts Killer Abs

It's no news that Eva Longoria is spectacularly fit -- just check the 47-year-old's Instagram feed for her workout videos and see for yourself. But when the Desperate Housewives star shows off her killer abs in leggings and a crop top, people immediately take notice, including world-class celebrities such as tennis legend Serena Williams and Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon.

Kicking off her Sunday morning with a little home workout, the Devious Maids and Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum dropped a mirror selfie in which she was stretching and showcasing her tight body, with the Legally Blonde star coming through with a "like."

The post comes less than a week after Longoria flaunted her toned legs in a red swimsuit on the roof of a car for an Instagram reel shared from Mexico, where the actress and producer is currently filming her Searching for Mexico series and promoting her tequila brand, Casa Del Sol.

