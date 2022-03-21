Dua Lipa Shows Off Killer Abs In Yoga Pose

If you’ve ever wondered how much work goes into achieving Dua Lipa’s rock-hard abs, wonder no more. The 26-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer uploaded a video to Instagram demonstrating the yoga move that gives her a perfectly sculpted midriff and incredible core strength.

Be warned though, it’s not easy. As Lipa shows her 81 million Instagram followers, those ripped abs, which she loves to showcase everywhere from social media to concert stages, require work that will literally shake you to the core. See below.