Penelope Cruz Goes Floral In Triple Tiered Dress

It's been almost a month since Spanish actress Penelope Cruz sat down with W Magazine for the Director's Issue, but she's still serving traditional Spanish fashion from that cover shoot. The 47-year-old is arguably the most talked-about actress of the year (Ariana DeBose comes a close second) thanks to her role as Janis in the thrilling drama Parallel Mothers. Her ability to interpret the anguish and desperation of one of the main characters earned her several nods, including nominations on the biggest awards worldwide - the Academy Awards and Golden Globes.