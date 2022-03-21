It's been almost a month since Spanish actress Penelope Cruz sat down with W Magazine for the Director's Issue, but she's still serving traditional Spanish fashion from that cover shoot. The 47-year-old is arguably the most talked-about actress of the year (Ariana DeBose comes a close second) thanks to her role as Janis in the thrilling drama Parallel Mothers. Her ability to interpret the anguish and desperation of one of the main characters earned her several nods, including nominations on the biggest awards worldwide - the Academy Awards and Golden Globes.
Penelope Cruz Goes Floral In Triple Tiered Dress
Penelope In Flamenco
Always proud of her heritage, Penelope dressed in a Vicky Martin Berrocal Flamenco gown highlighting her brunette hair with bright-colored flowers. She wears an orange and black striped dress with a plunging V-neckline, bell sleeves sandwiched with black organza, and a triple-tiered trumpet skirt. Uncharacteristically, the actress wears bright red lipstick to compliment her bold black hoop earrings and two colorways orange hair flowers.
Meeting The Maestro
After months of fixation, she spoke fondly of her first time meeting her director Pedro Almodóvar as a teenager in 1992. She didn't get the part on her first audition because she was 18-years-old gunning for the spot of a 35-year-old character. However, Pedro encouraged her to come again after writing her a specific role in 1997. And so began a lifetime muse-creator relationship between Penelope and Pedro.
The Director And His Muse
The director and his muse show W magazine a bit of what its like working with them as they create a story for the Director's Issue - The Tragedy of Carmen. According to the magazine's Instagram, the stylist carefully selected each outfit with the Flamenco style as a nod to Spanish heritage which explains the unmistakable style. Like this Bottega red dress with a pouf skirt. Pedro passed a high compliment on the actress saying,
"If I can tell the story of Spain through anyone, it would be Penélope. Her character has always been maternal in the best possible way. Even when she was so young, she always had that capacity, that generosity, that gift."
Why The Color Red?
Pedro explained its Spanish representation as Fiery and Passionate on choosing the color red, two adjectives that describe George Bizet's Carmen. Penelope didn't mind playing the iconic character since she had a dancing background like Carmen.
"I have wanted to play Carmen since I was 4. I was a ballet dancer, and Carmen is one of the great roles in ballet."