Top Crossfit Athlete Swimsuit Moments

CrossFit athletes are taking Instagram by storm, one skimpy swimsuit at a time. The super-fit women whose strength and expertise spans more than one sport include stars such as Dani Elle Speegle and Haley Adams - while photos of the muscle machine CrossFit ladies tend to come in sports bras and shorts during their grueling gym sessions, there's the odd bikini snap showing off the results.

The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games will be held this year in early August in Madison, WI. Fans can be sure that competing faces are already prepping for the event, and it looks like the muscles are rippling just in time for summer.

As to what the CrossFit superstars eat, well it's no surprise that high-protein and low-junk food takes center stage. Speegle, for instance, told The Barbell Spin: "My diet is clean eating for the most part. My gym has a joke that we are Paleo-ish. We’re paleo until we’re not. I think when it comes to diet you need to keep the thought “everything in moderation” in the forefront of your mind. I don’t think it’s good to completely cut anything out of your diet."

Ahead, check out the top 30 CrossFit athlete swimsuit moments.