Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Whoever said Jennifer Aniston has "the best legs in Hollywood" may have had a point. The sitcom star, now 53, is looking better than ever, and photos of her just can't stop filling Instagram. While the Friends alum has her own account, followed by 40 million, the bulk of her photos wind up on fan accounts, where one snap has been turning heads.

Aniston, fresh from revealing she kicks off the day with lemon water and reaffirming her love of yoga, was showing the results of her healthy lifestyle in this snap, also going super stylish in a minidress.