Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
Geri Green

Whoever said Jennifer Aniston has "the best legs in Hollywood" may have had a point. The sitcom star, now 53, is looking better than ever, and photos of her just can't stop filling Instagram. While the Friends alum has her own account, followed by 40 million, the bulk of her photos wind up on fan accounts, where one snap has been turning heads.

Aniston, fresh from revealing she kicks off the day with lemon water and reaffirming her love of yoga, was showing the results of her healthy lifestyle in this snap, also going super stylish in a minidress.

The Latest

Dwayne Johnson Puts His Former Rental On The Market For $125,000 A Month

Miami Heat At Philadelphia 76ers [March 21] - NBA Picks And Predictions

MLB Rumors: This Is Why The Dodgers Couldn't Keep Kenley Jansen

NFL News: JuJu Smith-Schuster Reveals Why He Signed With The Chiefs

Warriors' Kyle Kuzma Always Dresses To Impress

Stuns At Over 50

Shutterstock | 842245

Scroll for the photo. The ex to Brad Pitt, now single following her second divorce from Justin Theroux, was looking fabulous as she rocked a little black dress with a twist. Seated on the floor and by a large window, the girl behind Rachel Green went barefoot, with her skater-style minidress all figure-hugging and leggy, also offering fans some fun up top via segmented and panel fabrics.

While the neckline was high, the hemline wasn't, with fans seeing the star's famous pins as she also flaunted her signature layered locks. A gold bangle and discreet earrings were the only accessories.

Entertainment

Kaia Gerber Strips Down For Marc Jacobs Surprise

By Geri Green

See More Photos Below

Aniston, now running her own LolaVie beauty brand, continues to be worshipped for her good looks, but likewise for her down-to-earth attitude, particularly when it comes to getting older.

“I’m at the age where I’m more interested than ever in my health, and my life is thriving, but according to society this is when I should be going out to pasture. No, no, no,” she told Vogue. “Youth is wasted on the young, I get it. But I want to keep putting information in my head that’s going to inspire me.”

Danica Patrick Shows Off Her Incredible Yoga Skills In Skintight Leggings: 'So Yummy'

WWE Bombshell Carmella Treats Her Social Media Followers To Cleavage-Baring Display In Glamorous Video

Learned From The Best

Shutterstock | 564025

“I started to look at my mother, and my grandmother, and the elders in my life," Jen continued. "They didn’t have the knowledge we have now about ingredients and exercise. Yes, it’s great to be fit and look great… but it’s about your cells, your muscles, so we can grow old and thrive."

Aniston regularly tops "celebs defying their age" lists, joined by the likes of actress Salma Hayek and talk show queen Kelly Ripa.

Celebrity Followers

Aniston's Instagram join broke the platform's records as she joined in 2019. The feed is also a hotspot for celebrities, with star followers including singer Selena Gomez, model Hailey Bieber, and Oscar winner Halle Berry.

Read Next

Must Read

Here's Why Carrie Underwood Rarely Posts Photos Of Her Kids

Michelle Lewin Shares Adorable Array Of Photos With Husband Jimmy: 'Enjoying Every Minute'

Alexandra Daddario And Sydney Sweeney Rock Short Shorts While Posing Atop A Massive Tree In Hawaii

Eva Longoria Flaunts Her Incredible Figure In A One-Shoulder White Swimsuit

NBA Rumors: Wild Trade Proposal Sends LeBron James To Sixers For Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris & Draft Picks

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.