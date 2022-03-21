NBA Rumors: Knicks Should Make 'Bold Trade' For Damian Lillard This Summer

Lillard may also be 31 but unlike Walker, he's still in his prime and could perform at a high level. His potential arrival in Big Apple would give them a massive upgrade at the starting point guard position and help them improve their offensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 22 in the league, scoring 107.3 points per 100 possessions. Aside from being an incredible playmaker, Lillard is also a prolific scorer and a legitimate threat from the three-point range.

This season, Lillard is averaging 24.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.3 assists while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from beyond the arc.