The New York Knicks are one of the most disappointing teams in the 2021-22 NBA season. After finishing as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference last year, most people were expecting the Knicks to take things to the next level this season. Unfortunately, the Knicks have failed to live up to expectations and are noticeably struggling on both ends of the floor. As of now, the Knicks are out of the playoff race, sitting in the No. 12 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 30-40 record.
NBA Rumors: Knicks Should Make 'Bold Trade' For Damian Lillard This Summer
Upgrading Point Guard Position
If the Knicks want to return to title contention next season, they should be more aggressive in upgrading their roster this summer. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, one of the areas that the Knicks need to improve is the starting point guard position.
"The Knicks have needed an upgrade at point guard forever. Despite pumping multiple assets into the position in recent years, that itch still needs a good scratching. The Kemba Walker experiment was a mess, Derrick Rose can't stay healthy, Alec Burks isn't a point guard, and the young players either aren't ready or can't earn Tom Thibodeau's trust."
Potential Offseason Trade Target - Damian Lillard
As of now, the Knicks must have already learned from the mistake that they did last summer when they hired an aging floor general who has been three years removed from being an All-Star. In their potential pursuit for a new floor general, Buckley believes that the Knicks should "swing big" and make a "bold trade" for Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard. The Trail Blazers may not have shown any sign that they are planning to move Lillard but with the team heading into another disappointing season, some people think that the All-Star point guard could follow in the footsteps of other superstars and start finding his way out of Portland in the 2022 NBA offseason.
Damian Lillard's On-Court Impact On Knicks
Lillard may also be 31 but unlike Walker, he's still in his prime and could perform at a high level. His potential arrival in Big Apple would give them a massive upgrade at the starting point guard position and help them improve their offensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 22 in the league, scoring 107.3 points per 100 possessions. Aside from being an incredible playmaker, Lillard is also a prolific scorer and a legitimate threat from the three-point range.
This season, Lillard is averaging 24.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.3 assists while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from beyond the arc.
Why The Trail Blazers Would Make The Trade
There are two things that need to be met for the Trail Blazers to consider sending Lillard to the Knicks this summer. First, Lillard should demand a trade from the Trail Blazers, and second, the Knicks should be willing to pay Portland's asking price for their best player. Bringing a player of Lillard's caliber would likely require the Knicks to pay the king's ransom.
In the proposed trade scenario by Brad Dressler of Fanside's Daily Knicks, the Knicks would be offering a trade package that includes RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, 2022, 2023, and 2024 first-round picks, and the rights to swap first-round selections in 2023 to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Lillard. Acquiring all those assets from the Knicks would enable the Trail Blazers to immediately undergo a full-scale rebuild in the post-Dame era.