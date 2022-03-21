Alexandra Daddario Braless In Alo Yoga Minidress

Getty | Stefania D'Alessandro

Entertainment
Geri Green

Alexandra Daddario is stunning in a very skimpy and braless minidress as she shouts out the Alo Yoga brand she fronts. The HBO actress, 35, has been cherry-picked for an increasing number of Instagram promos by the popular activewear brand - while Alo Yoga counts 26-year-old Kendall Jenner as its main face, it still relies on other celebrities to spread its name across social media.

Posting to Instagram ahead of the weekend, Alexandra clocked over 2.5 million likes for showcasing her famous figure in a low-cut and spaghetti strap minidress from the label, also showing off her signature sense of humor.

Stuns In Strappy Alo Yoga Look

Scroll for the snaps. Daddario went for an innocent, but nonetheless devilish vibe. The White Lotus star posed looking dead down the lens and while kneeling on a muted gray couch - all hair in front of one eye, the actress modeled a plunging and braless green minidress with a figure-flaunting finish, even gently tugging up the skirt part with one hand.

Highlighting her cleavage and tiny waist, the Baywatch bombshell also sent out her piercing, blue-eyed gaze, rocking minimal makeup, and wearing a little pink lip color. A swipe right showed a similar shot, but with Daddario hiding her face completely.

Taking to caption, Daddario wrote: "I propped the phone on top of dozens of books and a box of unpacked dishes and used the 10 second timer @alo." Quickly gaining likes, and proving that fans 100% read the caption, was a user replying: "How does this picture on boxes and dishes turn out so much better than mine stacked on clothes? Share your secrets."

Alo, adored by the likes of sitcom star Kaley Cuoco and supermodel Hailey Bieber, has also been influenced for by 20-year-old model and daughter to Lisa Rinna, Amelia Hamlin. The brand is regularly seen in street looks as E! star Kendall takes her ambassador status beyond social media.

Yoga Queen

Daddario doesn't just front a brand with "yoga" in the name. The star's pandemic yoga sessions have been confirming she's a total yogi, something she confirmed to Muscle & Fitness as she stated: "I do a ton of yoga. I find it more than just physically beneficial, but also emotionally. It’s great to take an hour to just chill out, be away from your phone, and focus on positivity."

Instagram Loves Her

Shutterstock | 564025

Daddario has since updated with a cute photo of her dogs. 66,000 likes poured in before the post was an hour old, with Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins also leaving one.

