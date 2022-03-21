Alexandra Daddario Braless In Alo Yoga Minidress

Alexandra Daddario is stunning in a very skimpy and braless minidress as she shouts out the Alo Yoga brand she fronts. The HBO actress, 35, has been cherry-picked for an increasing number of Instagram promos by the popular activewear brand - while Alo Yoga counts 26-year-old Kendall Jenner as its main face, it still relies on other celebrities to spread its name across social media.

Posting to Instagram ahead of the weekend, Alexandra clocked over 2.5 million likes for showcasing her famous figure in a low-cut and spaghetti strap minidress from the label, also showing off her signature sense of humor.