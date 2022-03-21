Rebel Wilson Strikes Power Pose In Unzipped Swimsuit

For anyone that has seen Rebel Wilson's Instagram feed as of late, it is not a stretch to say that she is not about to let supermodels have all the fun posing and gallivanting in bikinis and swimsuits when she can bring the heat just as well, thank you very much!
Rebel Is Hollywood’s Next Bikini Star!
Rebel's 10.5 million followers there have watched her shed the weight over the past two years and every step of the way, Wilson has maintained an attitude and moxie that has endeared her to fans all over the world. No matter what size she is, Rebel has always been her own woman, and whether in a power suit or swimsuit, she brings the type of bravado that is impossible to ignore!
If they were casting for the latest Bond girl, Rebel would definitely be in the running with the neon bikini that she posted on her Instagram site recently, including a video that has the actress goofing it up as she walked through the sand and played to the camera.
With a tan that sets the orange off perfectly, it’s great to witness reminding us all en masse that she can bring the funny and the sexy whenever she chooses to! And with so many of her followers demanding to know where the swimsuit is from, it is obvious that she has a keen eye for fashion too!
Rebel Proclaims It’s Never Too Late To Get Healthy!
At 41 years of age, Rebel has been open about getting fit later in life, but she knows better than most that it is never too late to find the right balance and in one post, she can be seen in a red one-piece hugging a tree near the beach and looking absolutely glorious. As she takes in her surroundings, Rebel sent a message to her fans, adding to the post:
"It’s never too late to improve yourself - to improve your health, your heart, your happiness, your harmony. For everyone out there just trying to be a lil bit better this week: go for it! Every bit counts. Every effort is worth it. You’re worth it. #RebelIsland"
Rebel, In Black And White
Rebel is into the classic looks too, and in one post, she takes the retro approach, posting a simple photo of her on the beach, staring into the camera with slightly disheveled hair and oversized sunglasses. In it, she may look slightly off-kilter, but it’s all a part of the plan, and in a sizzling black one-piece, Rebel looks like an absolute winner ready to take on the world!