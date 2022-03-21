NBA Rumors: LeBron James Should Demand A Trade To Suns, Says Charles Oakley

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers headed into the 2021-22 NBA season with the goal of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title. Unfortunately, despite the addition of Rusell Westbrook last summer, the Lakers are struggling to win games this season. So far, they have lost seven of their last 10 games, sitting in the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 30-41 record.

If the Lakers suffer a huge disappointment, rumors are circulating that James may consider finding his way out of Los Angeles this summer.

Potential Landing Spot - Phoenix Suns

James may not have shown a strong indication that he's planning to part ways with the Lakers this summer but if he decides to leave, he would definitely prefer to be traded to a team that could give him a realistic chance of winning his fifth NBA championship title. In a recent appearance on Club Shay Shay, hosted by Fox Sports 1 analyst Shannon Sharpe, former NBA player Charles Oakley urged James to leave the Purple and Gold for the Phoenix Suns if he wants to win another ring.

"I don't know what's gonna happen, he may need to get out of LA," Oakley said, as quoted by Fadeaway World. "He needs a ring. He might need to leave to get it. Two places he could probably get it is Philadelphia or Phoenix."

Joining West No. 1 Seed

The Suns would be an ideal trade destination for an aging star like James. Unlike the Lakers, the Suns are currently doing well in the 2021-22 NBA season. As of now, they are on a four-game winning streak and holding the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference. Leaving the Lakers for the Suns would give LeBron a better chance of winning his fifth NBA championship title next year.

Also, a potential deal with the Suns would allow James to team up with Chris Paul. James and Paul are close pals and members of the infamous Banana Boat Crew, a group of superstars who dreamt of playing together in one team.

Chasing LeBron James Depends On Outcome Of 2021-22 Season

James would be an incredible addition to the Suns. His potential arrival in Phoenix is expected to further improve their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them another prolific, scorer, rebounder, playmaker, defender, and floor spacer. However, with their current success, it remains a big question mark if the Suns are willing to tear their roster down and trade for James this summer.

The only way that the Suns would consider bringing James to Phoenix is if they suffer an early playoff exit and realize that they need more star power around the explosive backcourt duo of CP3 and Devin Booker.

Why Lakers Would Trade LeBron James To Suns?

Trading their best player to a Western Conference rival would only make sense for the Lakers if they decide to immediately undergo a full-scale rebuild after James' departure. Also, it depends on what the Suns are willing to give up to acquire James. If the Suns are ready to sacrifice young players and future draft assets, the Lakers should pull the trigger on the trade. However, if the Suns won't go all-in for James, the Lakers are better off sending him to a team that would give them the assets that they need to rebuild.

