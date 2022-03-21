NBA Rumors: LeBron James Should Demand A Trade To Suns, Says Charles Oakley

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers headed into the 2021-22 NBA season with the goal of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title. Unfortunately, despite the addition of Rusell Westbrook last summer, the Lakers are struggling to win games this season. So far, they have lost seven of their last 10 games, sitting in the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 30-41 record.

If the Lakers suffer a huge disappointment, rumors are circulating that James may consider finding his way out of Los Angeles this summer.