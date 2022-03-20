As one of the premier supermodels of the 90s, Helena Christensen knows how to work a look, whether it is a stunning gown from a top designer or a tiny swimsuit that leaves little to the imagination.

Still today, the 53-year-old turns heads and still looks great in a swimsuit, which she has proven time and time again for her 935,000 Instagram followers. And judging from her photos, Helena is a fan of the summer and the winter, dividing her time equally between both seasons with great enthusiasm! Even in a basic black one-piece, Helena radiates sex appeal!