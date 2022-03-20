The former supermodel still has a physique that mesmerizes
Helena Christensen Looks Sensational In Swimsuit Photos
The Latest
Helena Christensen Knows Her Way Around A Swimsuit!
As one of the premier supermodels of the 90s, Helena Christensen knows how to work a look, whether it is a stunning gown from a top designer or a tiny swimsuit that leaves little to the imagination.
Still today, the 53-year-old turns heads and still looks great in a swimsuit, which she has proven time and time again for her 935,000 Instagram followers. And judging from her photos, Helena is a fan of the summer and the winter, dividing her time equally between both seasons with great enthusiasm! Even in a basic black one-piece, Helena radiates sex appeal!
Helena Is At One With Nature
On her social media, Helena can always be seen out and about as she is a nature enthusiast, and she is not afraid of going where few will typically go. In one post, she can be seen dipping her body in a small pond, and many of her followers were attempting to figure out where she was and if it was for medicinal purposes or pleasure. One commenter added:
How do you get to these surreal, beautiful places.? You are still rocking though baby. Wherever you are!!! 🔥🔥🔥
Helena Knows How To Maximize A Passport!
One never knows where Helena will end up, but her followers definitely want to be there wherever it is, as her photos are so inviting. One post has the mother of one in lovely Copenhagen with the picturesque buildings and lake as the backdrop. Striking a pose in a red and white striped one-piece and bucket hat, she pondered what Copenhagen means to her, commenting:
“CPH summering means stripes, lots of harbor swims, mom on bike, adventures with my niece, towers in golden sunsets.. and dog hair all over☀.”
How Helena Keeps In Shape
Many find it hard to believe, but Helena proclaims that she did not discover athletics and working out until her mid-30s, but now that she has, it is one of her top priorities, and she has a singular approach to working out. Instead of a strict routine, the mother of one mixes it up by combining many exercises to keep her body swimsuit ready.
They include pole dancing, jumping rope, yoga, and squats. According to her, mixing up the routine keeps everything fresh and less likely to be boring. What is apparent is that Helena has found the right balance to maintain her gorgeous figure and then some!