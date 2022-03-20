NBA Rumors: Wild Trade Proposal Sends LeBron James To Sixers For Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris & Draft Picks

James may already be on the downside of his NBA career. Still, once he becomes officially available on the trading block, he's expected to receive strong interest from teams in dire need of additional star power. One of the potential suitors of James this summer is the Philadelphia 76ers. In a recent episode of The Crossover NBA Show, Howard Bech of Sports Illustrated suggested the "craziest" trade proposal that would enable the Sixers to form the "Big Three" of James, Joel Embiid, and James Harden next season.

"The craziest one in all of this, could you send him to the Sixers to play with Harden and Embiid?" Beck asked Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, as quoted by Heavy. "I know there's too many guys who are going to want to have the ball in their hands. We're already experiencing this with the Lakers team. But [Sixers GM Daryl Morey] absolutely would do it."