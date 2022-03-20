NBA Rumors: Wild Trade Proposal Sends LeBron James To Sixers For Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris & Draft Picks

Getty | Tim Nwachukwu

Sports
JB Baruelo

Rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star small forward LeBron James and his future with the Los Anges Lakers in the past months. As they continue to struggle in the 2021-22 NBA season, there's a growing belief around the league that James may consider leaving the Lakers this summer and chasing for his fifth NBA championship title somewhere else.

The Lakers may not have shown any indication that they are planning to move James but if he refuses to sign a contract extension in the 2022 NBA offseason, they could be forced to listen to offers for him on the trade market.

The Latest

Bodybuilder Michelle Lewin Works Glutes In Bikini

Eva Longoria In Bikini Shows She's Ageless

Chloe Kim In Bikini LOLS At Uneven Tan

Mickie James In Bikini Risks Spilling Out

Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Skintight Dress, Enjoys Fresh Snow

LeBron James To Philadelphia 76ers

Getty | Patrick Smith

James may already be on the downside of his NBA career. Still, once he becomes officially available on the trading block, he's expected to receive strong interest from teams in dire need of additional star power. One of the potential suitors of James this summer is the Philadelphia 76ers. In a recent episode of The Crossover NBA Show, Howard Bech of Sports Illustrated suggested the "craziest" trade proposal that would enable the Sixers to form the "Big Three" of James, Joel Embiid, and James Harden next season.

"The craziest one in all of this, could you send him to the Sixers to play with Harden and Embiid?" Beck asked Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, as quoted by Heavy. "I know there's too many guys who are going to want to have the ball in their hands. We're already experiencing this with the Lakers team. But [Sixers GM Daryl Morey] absolutely would do it."

Sports

WWE Carmella In Bikini Says "Xpensive"

By chisom

Proposed Sixers-Lakers Trade

Getty | Jonathan Daniel

Despite his age and contract situation, the Sixers would still need to pay the king's ransom to convince the Lakers to send James to the City of Brotherly Love this summer. During the podcast, Beck proposed that the Sixers could offer a trade package that includes Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, and Tobias Harris to the Lakers in exchange for James. Though the wild trade proposal works on ESPN's NBA Trade Machine, the Sixers may also be required to add future draft picks in their offer to sweeten the deal.

Lindsey Vonn In Bathing Suit Shows ‘Attitude’

NFL News: Tom Brady Told The Patriots To Replace Bill Belichick

Potential Aftermath Of Failure To Win 2022 NBA Championship Title

Getty | Mitchell Leff

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey may have made Maxey and Thybulle untouchables before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, but he's highly expected to explore the possibility of trading them for another superstar if they fail to fully dominate the Eastern Conference and win the NBA championship title this season. Pairing James with Harden and Embiid in Philadelphia would undoubtedly make the Sixers a better team and significantly improve their chances of capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy next year.

However, before they make the trade with the Lakers, the Sixers should make sure that James intends to stay in Philadelphia beyond the 2022-23 NBA season.

Lakers Get Ready For Full-Scale Rebuild

Getty | Jason Miller

The proposed blockbuster deal would be worth exploring for the Lakers if James is no longer interested in staying with the team. Instead of taking the risk of losing him as an unrestricted free agent without getting anything in return, the suggested trade would allow them to turn his expiring contract into assets that they need to undergo a full-scale rebuild. Maxey and Thybulle would give the Lakers two potential franchise cornerstones.

They could join forces with Talen Horton-Tucker and Austin Reaves and form the core of the next title-contending team that the Lakers would try to build in Los Angeles in the post-LeBron era.

Read Next

Must Read

Anna Kendrick Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Braless Dress

Demi Rose In Braless Dress Honors Dior

Salma Hayek In Braless Dress Celebrates Her Success

Chanel West Coast In Bikini Celebrates The USA

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.