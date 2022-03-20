NBA Rumors: Wild Trade Proposal Sends LeBron James To Sixers For Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris & Draft Picks

Rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star small forward LeBron James and his future with the Los Anges Lakers in the past months. As they continue to struggle in the 2021-22 NBA season, there's a growing belief around the league that James may consider leaving the Lakers this summer and chasing for his fifth NBA championship title somewhere else.
The Lakers may not have shown any indication that they are planning to move James but if he refuses to sign a contract extension in the 2022 NBA offseason, they could be forced to listen to offers for him on the trade market.