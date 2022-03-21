WWE's Sasha Banks Folds Leg In Bikini

WWE star Sasha Banks has been thrilling her 5.4 million Instagram followers with a head-turning bikini snap. The 30-year-old pro wrestler has now gained over 230,000 likes for a beach snap posted before the pandemic was a headline-maker - 2018 marked the California native flaunting her jaw-dropping body while in a tiny two-piece and even folding a leg for a statement finish.

Posting with her signature sense of humor, Sasha referenced the color of her orange swimwear, and the post has even caught the attention of fellow WWE face Carmella. Check it out below.

Stuns In Skimpy Bikini

Scroll for the photo, one adding a little mystery as it came without a geotag. The Women's Tag Team Champion posed amid blue-painted beach huts and backed by well-trodden and golden sands, plus palms and distant buildings. Fans saw her in a minuscule and bralette-like bikini with thin straps - the blue-haired star folded one leg while closing her eyes, also big-time flaunting her cheese-grater abs and super-toned legs.

Sasha used one hand to cling onto a protruding blue railing from the nearby structures, with a caption adding a little more.

Tagging her photographer, the hard-hitting athlete wrote: "They said I could be anything so I became an orange flamingo 🤓😎 @lovesquish." A similar photo also shared to Bank's IG showed her back in her orange bikini and writing: "Be it a stone or a grain of sand, in water they both sink." This snap gained a like from 38-year-old WWE face and Total Bellas star Nikki Bella.

Her Unusual Diet Attitude

At 5'5'', Sasha packs in a ton of muscle, and she nourishes it well, but without breaking the bank. Speaking to Fox Sports, the fitness queen revealed:

"When I first started (wrestling) I would try and find healthy restaurants which is really hard,” adding:

“A lot of tons only have fast food. Recently a lot of the boys started bringing their own food on the road and I decided to do the same thing." Turns out, Sasha has a money-saving hack.

Saving 200 Bucks A Week

The SmackDown face continued: “It’s probably saving me like $200 a week by making my own food. I make ground turkey, ground buffalo, chicken and vegetables. I feel like my body has changed completely knowing what ingredients you’re putting in your body.”

As to the muscles, Sasha did reveal she trains like a pro five times a week in the gym, and that's minus competing.

