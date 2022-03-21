Stassie Karanikolaou In Bikini Says 'All Eyes On Me'

Getty | Dana Pleasant

Entertainment
Geri Green

Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, now way more than just makeup mogul Kylie Jenner's best friend, has been stunning fans while in a bikini and quite literally saying "all eyes on me." The model and influencer, followed by 10.8 million on Instagram, put her killer swimsuit body on show back in August 2021, making it another Hot Girl Summer and reminding fans that she loves the beach life.

Lying right on shores and gaining over 700,000 likes for doing so, Stassie went all out with her bikini bombshell snap - check it out below.

The Latest

Miami Heat At Philadelphia 76ers [March 21] - NBA Picks And Predictions

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Salma Hayek Enjoys Her Coconuts In Sheer Dress

Alexandra Daddario Braless In Alo Yoga Minidress

Demi Rose Topless In Bikini With Cowboy Hat

Stuns In Tiny Bikini

Shutterstock | 564025

Scroll for the photos, ones coming as a gallery. Stassie showed off her jaw-dropping body and year-round golden tan while in a classic-cut and sporty black bikini with a high-waisted finish. The Lounge Underwear face posed from golden sands and backed by distant trees and semi-cloudy skies, also showing off a post-dip wet hair situation as she struck various poses.

Taking to her caption, the Pretty Little Thing collaborator wrote: "All eyes on me." And it looks like she got what she asked for.

Entertainment

Noah Cyrus In Bikini Bends Over In Kitchen

By Geri Green

See More Photos Below

A like quickly came in from 24-year-old BFF Kylie, with YouTuber Tana Mongeau also leaving the thumbs-up. Stassie has since updated bikini-clad to say she's "happier than ever," with a similar photoshoot (different bikini) last year also seeing her in Turks and Caicos - Kylie Skin founder Jenner adores the vacation spot.

Jennifer Aniston Impresses Poolside In Braless Dress

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Cartoon Nightdress

Admits Having Boob Job

Getty | Matt Winkelmeyer

While mom of two Kylie denies plastic surgery rumors, admitting only to lip fillers, Stassie has openly confessed to having undergone cosmetic work, with a 2017 Harper's Bazaar interview seeing her open up on getting her breasts done.

"I used to have the cutest, perkiest boobs when I was young," the then-19-year-old revealed. "Someone had told me that if you wear an underwire bra it makes your boobs sag. I had cute boobs so I would never wear a bra. Overtime, I found out that whoever told me that was completely wrong."

Happy To Talk About It

Of the breast lift, performed by Hollywood cosmetic surgeon Dr. Ashkan Ghavami, Stassie added:

"I was very open to sharing—plastic surgery is nothing be ashamed of," continuing: "A lot of people think plastic surgery is only for cosmetic reasons, to change something you're insecure about. All my comments were saying, 'you're so insecure, you're so insecure,' which is the complete opposite. If I was insecure, I wouldn't have showed it."

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Impatient For Summer

Anna Kendrick Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Jessie James Decker In Bikini Shows Off 'New Boobies'

Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Poolside Swimsuit

Miley Cyrus Flaunts Backside In Skintight Romper

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.