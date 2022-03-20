In an Instagram post, music star Nicole Scherzinger’s hour of serenity came with the magnificent view of the beach, which she referred to as “home.” Nicole enjoyed some spare moments by stripping down to a chic bikini look while letting the cool breeze caress her smooth-looking skin. Check out Nicole’s post that could pass as an ideal inspiration for your next getaway.
Nicole Scherzinger In Bikini Feels At “Home” By The Beach Side.
Bikini Bod By The Ocean
Nicole posted three photos that looked perfect for a mood board template as she sat on the mold rocks close to the gentle ocean. The star rocked a beige two-piece bathing suit complete with string details around her hip and back. The starlet her raven black hair down to slightly graze her slim waist. She added a topless woven raffia hat that showed the upper part of her hair. In the first photo, Nicole was photographed at a distance to rake in the expanse of her location.
Picture Perfect
The Masked Singer star had her back turned to the camera, giving fans a look at her fit form from the rear. She daintily sat on the rock with her legs slightly stretched while slightly turning to flash a sweet smile. The beauty of nature peeking from the far end of the photo made it even more vibrant. Nicole and the setting sun were the muses in the next slide once again. She squared her shoulders and looked at the horizon and the setting sun. Her simple but heartwarming caption read in all capitals:
“HOME.”
Hawaiian Glow
Self-care is an optimum way of refueling, and it is safe to say Nicole indulges herself in abundance. In her series of posts in March, the star teased her timeline with a sensational tropical feel. The Big Fat Lie crooner was filmed in a short clip that showed her outdoors rocking a triangle string bikini. The 43-year-old stood under a shower, gently running her hands through her hair and letting the droplets course down her sultry figure. While Nicole was at it, the sun glistened against her skin. The camera also spanned away from her to capture her beautiful location.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CbIWu7TpyEr/?utm_medium=copy_link
Turning Up The Heat In Mexico
In another of her self-care getaways, Inquisitr reported Nicole’s leisure in Mexico. The award-winning songstress was out in the Mexican desert, making it one degree hotter with her stunning physique. She looked like the ideal Instagram model as she favored a cowboy hat and spill of her mystical aura.