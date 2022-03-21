Top WWE Star Swimsuit Moments

WWE stars have been giving Hollywood ones a run for their money in the swimsuit department. Faces like 38-year-old Nikki Bella and sister Brie Bella, plus Massachusetts-born Carmella are all over Instagram with their incredible bikini bodies, and the list just keeps on going - from fiesty Sasha Banks to Becky Lynch. The WWE girls are gaining followers, too, with the likes of Nikki Bella at over 10 million and Sasha Banks now topping 5 million.

The ring outfits might be skimpy two-pieces, but these girls are also known to slip into pool attire. When they do, the likes come in fast. It's tough stuff from the likes of Alexa Bliss and Ronda Rousey, all of whom spend hours perfecting their cheese-grater stomachs in the gym, although they also know how to fuel their bodies after burning so many calories. Carmella, for instance, has stated:

"My entire life is takeout. I am on the road five days a week. It’s super difficult to meal prep, then take everything on the road when I’m constantly on airplanes and don’t get to hotels until 2 a.m. I try to find a Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s or any natural market I can when I’m on the road." Ahead, see the top 30 WWE swimsuit moments.