Julia Fox's revenge style has us on the edge of our seats since her break up with Grammy-award-winning artist Kanye West. The 32-year-old has become a style icon in her own right with her avant-garde latex, leather, and smoky eyeshadow looks, which she christened the Fox. Last month, she became a fixture during fashion week, dropping jaws everywhere she went with her daring and unusual styles. However, one look stood out from the rest because it was somewhat "normal" yet saucy.
Julia Fox Wows In Vivienne Westwood
Julia Goes Carmen Sandiego For The Day
Julia channeled her inner dominatrix in an all-leather outfit inspired by Vivienne Westwood. The long trench coat with blue lining highlighted her mini dress, elbow-length gloves, thigh-high Bottega boots, and gold Vivienne Westwood earrings as she walked the streets of New York. She joked about being Carmen Sandiego from the hit TV series of the same title.
The Princess Bride
Julia has a healthy sense of humor, as shown in her choice of captions and outfits like here, where she adds a wedding veil to her all-leather dominatrix look. She jokes about getting married a second time, and her followers join in the fun. One person wrote, "Haha, she's going to seal the deal this time," while another said, "princess bride."
Julia Fox Is All-Latex At The Batman Premiere
Julia attended The Batman premiere in a similar leather trench coat, a latex bodysuit, and thigh-high latex boots look channeling her inner Catwoman. She wore a shimmery silver slip dress from Lanvin over the latex suit to add a pop of color to her outfit. Julia wore her famous Fox eyeshadow but toned it down with a teardrop application of the shinny silver, forgoing any form of jewelry to keep the attention on her face.
The Fox Eye Tutorial By Julia
Julia did her makeup for the Independent Film Festival, giving fans a tutorial of her famous Fox eyeshadow on Instagram. Warning: