Julia Fox Wows In Vivienne Westwood

Julia did her makeup for the Independent Film Festival, giving fans a tutorial of her famous Fox eyeshadow on Instagram. Warning: she's not a professional, so she skips many steps, including forgoing makeup brushes for her hands . Julia wears a serum primer, foundation, highlighter, and contour. Julia says she loves skinny brows, so she doesn't do too much before putting on pink lipstick.

Pro tip: Julia says you should follow your eyebrow shape when applying the dark eyeshadow. She starts on the tail of her eyebrow and works the color into her lid before wearing mascara. There you have it, the Fox Eye.