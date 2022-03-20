Julia Fox Wows In Vivienne Westwood

Julia Fox's revenge style has us on the edge of our seats since her break up with Grammy-award-winning artist Kanye West. The 32-year-old has become a style icon in her own right with her avant-garde latex, leather, and smoky eyeshadow looks, which she christened the Fox. Last month, she became a fixture during fashion week, dropping jaws everywhere she went with her daring and unusual styles. However, one look stood out from the rest because it was somewhat "normal" yet saucy.

Julia Goes Carmen Sandiego For The Day

Julia channeled her inner dominatrix in an all-leather outfit inspired by Vivienne Westwood. The long trench coat with blue lining highlighted her mini dress, elbow-length gloves, thigh-high Bottega boots, and gold Vivienne Westwood earrings as she walked the streets of New York. She joked about being Carmen Sandiego from the hit TV series of the same title.

The Princess Bride

Julia has a healthy sense of humor, as shown in her choice of captions and outfits like here, where she adds a wedding veil to her all-leather dominatrix look. She jokes about getting married a second time, and her followers join in the fun. One person wrote, "Haha, she's going to seal the deal this time," while another said, "princess bride."

Julia Fox Is All-Latex At The Batman Premiere

Julia attended The Batman premiere in a similar leather trench coat, a latex bodysuit, and thigh-high latex boots look channeling her inner Catwoman. She wore a shimmery silver slip dress from Lanvin over the latex suit to add a pop of color to her outfit. Julia wore her famous Fox eyeshadow but toned it down with a teardrop application of the shinny silver, forgoing any form of jewelry to keep the attention on her face.

The Fox Eye Tutorial By Julia

Julia did her makeup for the Independent Film Festival, giving fans a tutorial of her famous Fox eyeshadow on Instagram. Warning: she's not a professional, so she skips many steps, including forgoing makeup brushes for her hands. Julia wears a serum primer, foundation, highlighter, and contour. Julia says she loves skinny brows, so she doesn't do too much before putting on pink lipstick.

Pro tip: Julia says you should follow your eyebrow shape when applying the dark eyeshadow. She starts on the tail of her eyebrow and works the color into her lid before wearing mascara. There you have it, the Fox Eye.

