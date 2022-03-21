Brielle Biermann Offers Rear View In Bikini

Fans watched Brielle and her siblings grow on TV when their mom, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, was a regular on Real Housewives Of Atlanta. These days Brielle and her siblings are all grown and have had a few moments moving in and out of their mother’s mansion in Georgia. According to Bravo , the fashionista and her immediate sibling Ariana are planning on moving in

Together in Los Angeles.

The news publication shared that Brielle hinted at this during a Q&A session on Instagram where a fan commented on the aesthetics in Ariana’s room. Brielle made it known that her sister had outgrown the design, and they would be moving into their place together soon. She also stated that the room would possibly pass on to their much-younger sister Kaia.