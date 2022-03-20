A Brief Timeline Of Shailene Woodley And Aaron Rodgers Relationship

After dating for less than two years, Shailene Woodley and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have called off their wedding plans.

Shailene is a famous American actress who began modeling when she was four years old. Later, she started acting professionally in modest television roles.

Shailene rose to fame after portraying Amy Juergens in the ABC Family drama series The Secret Life of the American Teenager, from 2008 to 2013. Other popular movies that have given her wider recognition include The Fault in Our Stars, The Divergent Series, etc.

On the other hand, Aaron is an American football quarterback who plays for the National Football League's Green Bay Packers. Many sportscasters and players consider Rodgers to be one of the finest and most talented quarterbacks ever.

Here's a look back at the relationship between the Green Bay Packers quarterback and the Divergent actress.