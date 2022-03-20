42-year-old wrestler Mickie James proves she's still got it as she flaunts her goods in a rare Instagram share. Over the years, the athlete changed her persona and dressing, switching to more conservative styles than the revealing numbers she wore in her prime. Mickie posed in a fiery red leather monokini flaunting her perky boobs and toned abs to remind fans that she's still as hot as ever.
Mickie James In Bikini Risks Spilling Out
Mickie Gets Sexy For The Camera
The plunging neckline of the leather one-piece exposed Mickie's well-rounded bust while displaying her washboard abs for all to see. The V hemline connected to a low-waist bottom, forming a cutout on the sides and baring her naked back since a tiny strap tied the top in place. She paired her looks with matching red leather thigh-high boots and styled her hair in bold curls letting the Ombre brown and Gold highlights shine.
Kurt Angle Invited Mickie To IMPACT
Mickie revealed on Cut Pro Podcast that she might've quit the game after WWE released her (thankfully, she didn't) because she wasn't in the right headspace.
"At that time, I was pretty devastated in the sense of like oh, I lost my dream job, everything that I wanted and it was Kurt Angle who convinced me to come to IMPACT and Dixie Carter was telling him - Dixie has asked him to call me to come there and I'm so grateful for that."
Mickie Loses To Tasha Steelz
Since she joined IMPACT, Mickie's career continued thriving, and she's still fighting in her forties. Two weeks ago, she wore a cowgirl-inspired look to her fight with
New Fan Club
Mickie doesn't only fight these days; she sings in a band, and she just opened a club for her super fans - hardcorecountryclub.com - where they can interact more than they already do on Instagram. She made the belated announcement because of the championship loss and other events on IMPACT wrestling that weekend.
She said she's always wanted a real fan club where she can do Q & As outside of Instagram. Mickie promises more exclusive content, including an insight into her BTS moments on the road, making music, and doing regular stuff in her day-to-day life. She also gives fans a sneak peek with a barn tour.