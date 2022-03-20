Mickie James In Bikini Risks Spilling Out

Mickie revealed on Cut Pro Podcast that she might've quit the game after WWE released her (thankfully, she didn't) because she wasn't in the right headspace.

"At that time, I was pretty devastated in the sense of like oh, I lost my dream job, everything that I wanted and it was Kurt Angle who convinced me to come to IMPACT and Dixie Carter was telling him - Dixie has asked him to call me to come there and I'm so grateful for that."