Julia Fox Flaunts Abs In DIY Bandeau

Entertainment
chisom

Contrary to many people's thinking, the one-month whirlwind romance with Kanye West wasn't a futile effort. The Grammy-award-winning rapper's creativity rubbed off on his temporary muse as she tested her creative juices last week. Julia already set the internet ablaze when she first stepped out with Ye as a couple in matching Schiaparelli denim outfits, and she did it again.

The 33-year-old mother of one stepped out in a DIY all-denim outfit that'll be trendy if a Kardashian did it, and maybe it still might become a fashion trend in the nearest future, who knows.

Julia Fox Debuts New Trend

Julia wore a denim bandeau, low-riding pants, knee-high boots, and a handbag handmade from two pairs of denim pants! The model/actress' bandeau top was the top of her pants cut-off, and her bag was made from upside-down pants buttoned to form a base with their legs tied to form a handle.

Kaia Gerber Strips Down For Marc Jacobs Surprise

By Geri Green

DIY Tutorial

If you feel Julia's DIY look and are willing to try it out, she has a tutorial on her Instagram page. First off, the high-waisted denim pants are designer - Alexander Wang - though they may look otherwise because she scarcely pulled off the look.

Here's a step-by-step play on how to get Julia's trendy low-waist denim pants.

1. Wear the pants and zip them up

2. Get a measuring tape and marker to highlight the section you're willing to cut off

3. Take off the pants and cut the bandeau section off. P.S. don't pass the back pocket's top.

"Low waisted pants tutorial! I also used what I cut off to make the bandeau. It makes for a really cute set and it’s easy and honestly now that latex is kinda played out, Denim, you’re all I have left. ALSO for the zipper you have to put crazy glue at the top to keep it from sliding off!!!"

Ye Inspired Julia

According to her revelation on Interview Mag, Julia really did get her inspiration from Ye. She said,

"After meeting him, a couple days later, all my sh*t was in boxes, gone. It was so cathartic. It wasn’t like I was just packing up my old clothes, it was like I was packing up my old life. I was like making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box. To let go of the past."

Say Bye To The Latex

It's a little sad to see the latex go because Julia did have some "would be" fashion moments bubbling under. If only she had a professional stylist help her put the look together, she might've become a modern-day trendsetter.

