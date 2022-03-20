Julia Fox Flaunts Abs In DIY Bandeau

If you feel Julia's DIY look and are willing to try it out, she has a tutorial on her Instagram page. First off, the high-waisted denim pants are designer - Alexander Wang - though they may look otherwise because she scarcely pulled off the look.

Here's a step-by-step play on how to get Julia's trendy low-waist denim pants.

1. Wear the pants and zip them up

2. Get a measuring tape and marker to highlight the section you're willing to cut off

3. Take off the pants and cut the bandeau section off. P.S. don't pass the back pocket's top.

"Low waisted pants tutorial! I also used what I cut off to make the bandeau. It makes for a really cute set and it’s easy and honestly now that latex is kinda played out, Denim, you’re all I have left. ALSO for the zipper you have to put crazy glue at the top to keep it from sliding off!!!"