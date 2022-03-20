Julia Fox Flaunts Abs In DIY Bandeau

Contrary to many people's thinking, the one-month whirlwind romance with Kanye West wasn't a futile effort. The Grammy-award-winning rapper's creativity rubbed off on his temporary muse as she tested her creative juices last week. Julia already set the internet ablaze when she first stepped out with Ye as a couple in matching Schiaparelli denim outfits, and she did it again.
The 33-year-old mother of one stepped out in a DIY all-denim outfit that'll be trendy if a Kardashian did it, and maybe it still might become a fashion trend in the nearest future, who knows.