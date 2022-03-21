Netflix star HoYeon Jung is stunning in a killer miniskirt look as she continues her global ambassador status for Louis Vuitton. The Squid Game star made 2021 headlines as she was cherry-picked by the French luxury designer, and LV is now all over her Instagram. A recent share brought the South Korean in an array of stylish looks - many bearing the iconic Vuitton monogram - with the photos going #LVTwist as the Kardashian-adored label continues to reinvent herself. Check out the shots and more below.
HoYeon Jung In Thigh-Skimming Miniskirt For Louis Vuitton
Stuns In New Louis Vuitton Photos
Scroll for the photos. Jung, last year gaining 15 million Instagram followers in just three weeks amid the success of Squid Game, opened in an edgy and loose leather jacket, white monogrammed baseball cap, and shoulder-strewn orange LV bag.
Next up was the former model in the same stitched jacket and an ab-flashing crop top in black, with massive pops of pink coming from a leggy and both pleated and quilted pink miniskirt, with the edgy ensemble paired with a cream and luxurious LV purse. Jung was shot inside a studio and amid a plain wall, but it was poppin' stuff.
LV, also fronted by actress Chloe Grace Moretz and athlete Eileen Gu, was quick to post the images to its social media, writing: "A distinct silhouette. Taking on a new shade this season, the iconic Twist bag retains its youthful, yet timeless design. Discover the #LouisVuitton campaign starring #Hoyeon via link in bio. #LVTwist."
HoYeon is also fresh from a different kind of LV shout-out. She walked the runway for the brand during Fashion Week 2022, sharing a pants outfit from the catwalk and telling fans: "The best of the best @nicolasghesquiere ♥️ @louisvuitton ♥️ Thank you so much for everything! It’s a magical journey with you 🪄✨ Thank you so much and I love you all who put a lot of effort into this wonderful show! 🙏🏼💕."
Is She 'Done' With Modeling?
HoYeon has walked for brands including Chanel and Fendi. When Teen Vogue asked her if she was done modeling amid her acting career, she replied: "I hope I can do both but, physically, I think if I got a role or a new series came in, then I’d have to focus on the shooting." She queried having enough "time," but added that she's a "very flexible person!" For more, give her Instagram a follow.