Kendall Jenner Shirtless In Calvin Klein Says 'Deal With It'

Kendall Jenner said, "deal with it," as she stunned in a shirtless and open jacket look while promoting the Calvin Klein brand in 2020. The former E! star and new Hulu face continues her ambassador status for the American fashion giant. These photos came as a trio set, including a sparse, stripped-down look, plus the 26-year-old in socks.

Posting for her army of Instagram followers, Kendall dazzled in the edgy shoot, one seeing her go #MyCalvins with the hashtag also employed by fellow CK ambassadors, including singer Justin Bieber.