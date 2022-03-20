Kendall Jenner Shirtless In Calvin Klein Says 'Deal With It'

Kendall Jenner said, "deal with it," as she stunned in a shirtless and open jacket look while promoting the Calvin Klein brand in 2020. The former E! star and new Hulu face continues her ambassador status for the American fashion giant. These photos came as a trio set, including a sparse, stripped-down look, plus the 26-year-old in socks.

Posting for her army of Instagram followers, Kendall dazzled in the edgy shoot, one seeing her go #MyCalvins with the hashtag also employed by fellow CK ambassadors, including singer Justin Bieber.

Stuns For Calvin Klein

Scroll for photos. Jenner, who also fronts designers including Michael Kors, Hugo Boss, and Givenchy, posed amid blue tiling and on the floor. The 818 tequila founder went high-waisted in cropped white jeans, keeping the denim vibe alive up top in a slightly cropped and acid-wash jacket vest - the buttoned number was very much unbuttoned as Kendall went shirtless, with fans seeing her rock-hard abs, golden tan, plus a fair amount of cleavage.

Dramatic and smoke eye makeup and Kendall's messy hair completed the unfussy and avant-garde look.

See More Photos Below

Other images in the shoot promoted CK's undies range, with Kendall writing: "New @calvinklein campaign. deal with it. #MYCALVINSshot by @mario_sorrenti." Also promoting Calvin Klein in 2022 is 20-year-old model Kaia Gerber.

Kendall was already a CK promo face back in 2019, when "In Bed With Kendall Jenner" was the video shouting out the celebrity-adored label. The video brought out Kendall's personal preferences, including some bedroom-related ones.

What Turns Her On

The girlfriend to NBA player Devin Booker stated:

"My biggest turn on is probably someone who is confident and I really like a witty person. Someone who can make me laugh. The sillier you are, the more yourself you are, the more unfiltered you are, I think the better." Jenner also dished on her well-known appetite. The In-N-Out lover revealed: "There's a really good chili spot near my house so I usually order a good hot bowl of chili" when talking about her favorite snacks, which also include cookies and ice cream.

Lands Alo Yoga Deal

Kendall, who was Instagram's highest-paid female influencer in 2019 as she raked in $15.9 million from the platform alone, has landed yet another gig. She now fronts Alo Yoga, with actress Alexandra Daddario doing the same, minus the official partner status. For more from Kendall, give her Instagram a follow.

