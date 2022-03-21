Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Leggy Minidress Surprise

Kaley Cuoco didn't just stun fans with her leggy yellow minidress display back in 2021, she threw in a Nike kicks surprise. The 36-year-old sitcom star turned heads for her 7.1 million Instagram followers last year, posting from the terrace of her Hidden Hills mansion and big-time upping the glam while also managing to throw in something casual.

Kaley was home in L.A. as she rocked a thigh-skimming Stella McCartney number, with the photos big-time showing off her gym-honed legs and sense of fun - the high heels didn't last long as Cuoco opted for sneakers with a swipe.

Scroll for the photo, one coming in September 2021 and amid headlines of Kaley's divorce from second husband Karl Cook. The HBO star was all smiles while gazing sideways and backed by a glam gazebo from her $12 million property.

Sanding square on paved stone, Kaley rocked a long flared-sleeved yellow minidress in shiny fabrics - the swirl-accent dress came fitted and with a high collar, but a leggy finish was making sure the blonde's famous pins were on show. Kaley also wore gold and heeled Jimmy Choo sandals, with a feathery yellow purse matching the whole thing.

The girl behind Penny sent out three photos in her heels, but the final snap showed her squatting down by her pool and switching out her evening footwear for a pair of high-top Nike sneakers in white, black, and orange, complete with a yellow splash.

Taking to her caption to shout out all the brands, Kaley wrote: "@stellamccartney @jimmychoo @anitakojewelry @manoloblahnik💛 ( @nike for late night 👟)." Over 600,000 likes have been left, including one from Legally Blonde actress Selma Blair. "You changed your shoes XO," one fan replied.

Sticking with the color that suits her so well, The Big Bang Theory actress followed up with red carpet photos from the 2021 Emmy Awards, this time going slit and plunging in a neon gown from luxury designer Vera Wang.

"Thank you @verawang @verawanggang for this one of a kind neon dream Emmy dress! This dress brought me tears when I first put it on… it was everything," she wrote.

It Keeps Going

After the star-studded night, Kaley returned to Instagram for another heels into sneakers look, this time name-dropping popular brand APL as she wrote: "Thank you @apl for the most perfectly matched late night sneaker a girl could ask for!!" For more from Kaley, give her Instagram a follow.

