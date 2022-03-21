Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Leggy Minidress Surprise

Kaley Cuoco didn't just stun fans with her leggy yellow minidress display back in 2021, she threw in a Nike kicks surprise. The 36-year-old sitcom star turned heads for her 7.1 million Instagram followers last year, posting from the terrace of her Hidden Hills mansion and big-time upping the glam while also managing to throw in something casual.

Kaley was home in L.A. as she rocked a thigh-skimming Stella McCartney number, with the photos big-time showing off her gym-honed legs and sense of fun - the high heels didn't last long as Cuoco opted for sneakers with a swipe.