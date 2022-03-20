After over one year of anticipation on what's cooking for the second season of the suspense-filled TV series, "The Flight Attendant," fans can rest assured that the showrunners are back with another breathtaking storyline. Fans might not get the edgy rollercoaster from Kaley Cuoco's Cassie Bowden this time around, but she is definitely on to another adventurous chronicle. Here's all you need to know before the new season drops.
'Flight Attendant' Season 2, Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know
All About 'The Flight Attendant' Season 2
In collaboration with Steve Yockey, HBO Max brings the chronicles of flight attendant Cassie Bowden to TV. It moves through each episode from the attendant's perspective. The comedy-drama is set to return to the network with a continuation of Cassie's troubles from season 1.
The mystery series, an adaptation from Chris Bohjalian's 2018 book of the same title, also credits Yockey for writing and development. The series is executive produced by Kaley Cuoco, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Suzanne McCormack, among others. Finally, after more than one year, The Flight Attendant Season 2 trailer was released on YouTube on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
When Is The Release Date Of 'The Flight Attendant' Season 2?
The last episode of the first installation aired in December 2020, before the cast and crew plunged back to the drawing board to draw up a plan for the second season. However, the new season will premiere with two episodes on April 21, 2022. It will then be followed by a new episode every week until its finale in May. 'The Flight Attendant' season 2 will be exclusively released on HBO Max, and the same goes for the subsequent episodes. You can watch the trailer here.
Who Is In The Cast Of 'The Flight Attendant' Season 2?
The main character, who has a complicated plotline, is played by Hollywood star Kaley Cuoco. Cuoco burst into the entertainment scene back in the 90s, and she has scores of movies and films to her name. She has starred in The Wedding Ringer, The Penthouse, Hop, Crimes of Fashion, and Can't Be Heaven. And now she is returning to The Flight Attendant, reprising her role as Cassie Bowden.
In a statement about the new season, Cuoco stated: "The positive response to our show has surpassed all of our expectations and I'm so proud of the entire team behind its success. I'm thrilled to continue my partnership with Team Berlanti, Steve Yockey, HBO Max, and of course my beloved studio, Warner Bros."
Other stars in the TV show include Zosia Mamet starring as Ani Mouradian, Sharon Stone in the role of Lisa Bowden, Rosie Perez as Megan Briscoe. Griffin Matthews as Shane Matthews, and T.R Knight as Davie Bowden. Audrey Grave Marshall plays the younger Cassie Bowden, while Deniz Akdeniz plays the role of Max, among others.
What Is 'The Flight Attendant' Season 2 All About?
The Instagram description for The Flight Attendant portrays it as a deadly mystery with a turbulent descent. Through Season 1, the series follows the life of a flight attendant who deals with alcoholism. Her habits lead her to a dire situation when she wakes up in bed with a dead first-class passenger at a stopover in Bangkok. Cassie wakes up with no memories of what happened, and this birthed a plotline of her trying to get to the root of the murder.
The new season focuses on a more sober Cassie Bowden, who has now become a CIA asset and leading a life away from alcoholism. The season is bound to be a whole ball of adventure for Cassie because, despite the option of a quieter life, she tends to choose the crazy paths.