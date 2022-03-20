'Flight Attendant' Season 2, Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

The main character, who has a complicated plotline, is played by Hollywood star Kaley Cuoco. Cuoco burst into the entertainment scene back in the 90s, and she has scores of movies and films to her name. She has starred in The Wedding Ringer, The Penthouse, Hop, Crimes of Fashion, and Can't Be Heaven. And now she is returning to The Flight Attendant, reprising her role as Cassie Bowden.

In a statement about the new season, Cuoco stated: "The positive response to our show has surpassed all of our expectations and I'm so proud of the entire team behind its success. I'm thrilled to continue my partnership with Team Berlanti, Steve Yockey, HBO Max, and of course my beloved studio, Warner Bros."

Other stars in the TV show include Zosia Mamet starring as Ani Mouradian, Sharon Stone in the role of Lisa Bowden, Rosie Perez as Megan Briscoe. Griffin Matthews as Shane Matthews, and T.R Knight as Davie Bowden. Audrey Grave Marshall plays the younger Cassie Bowden, while Deniz Akdeniz plays the role of Max, among others.