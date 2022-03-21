Vanessa Hudgens In Braless Dress 'Felt Cute'

Vanessa Hudgens told fans she "felt cute" while stunning in a plunging and braless dress back in August 2021. The Hot Girl Summer photo from last year quickly raked in likes as the High School Musical star showcased a bohemian and revealing outfit, and it was a glam affair as she even gained a like from fellow celebrity Chloe Bailey.

Vanessa has been making headlines galore in 2022 for both hitting up Fashion Week in Europe and stripping down to bikinis, but fans likely haven't forgotten this gorgeous snap. Check it out below.