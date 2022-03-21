Vanessa Hudgens In Braless Dress 'Felt Cute'

Getty | Arnold Jerocki

Geri Green

Vanessa Hudgens told fans she "felt cute" while stunning in a plunging and braless dress back in August 2021. The Hot Girl Summer photo from last year quickly raked in likes as the High School Musical star showcased a bohemian and revealing outfit, and it was a glam affair as she even gained a like from fellow celebrity Chloe Bailey.

Vanessa has been making headlines galore in 2022 for both hitting up Fashion Week in Europe and stripping down to bikinis, but fans likely haven't forgotten this gorgeous snap. Check it out below.

'Felt Cute' In Stunning Snap

Shutterstock | 673594

Scroll for the photo, one shared with the former Disney star's 44.6 million Instagram followers. Vanessa, who has been shouting out Miu Miu of late, posed with a tan leather Tod's bag while flaunting her famous cleavage and sizzling toned shoulders. The 33-year-old went selfie mode on carpeted floors and backed by a wall, popping against it in a low-cut, sleeveless, and hot pink tassel dress with a sheer skirt in purple.

The two-toned look, outfitted with boy short bottoms under the skirt, highlighted the star's fierce cleavage and golden tan, with gold necklace jewelry matching tinted shades and earrings. Vanessa went poker face with her plump pout on show, also rocking a sleek, top-knot bun that singer Jennifer Lopez would approve of.

See More Photos Below

Taking to her caption, the Fabletics partner wrote: "Felt cute," with fans quickly asking where they can "get this dress." She reappeared in video mode with a swipe right.

While Vanessa didn't tag the brand for this dress, she did for a boat snap coming shortly before the selfie. Here, Hudgens posed barefoot while overlooking ocean waters, with designer Alexandre Vauthier tagged for her green-and-black dress.

Knows What She Wants

Getty | Arnold Jerocki

The 2022 SAG Awards face, still very much in demand for high-profile red carpet events, has opened up on her mindset, this as style media outlets continue to chase her for interviews.

"There’s something to being really specific about what you want and manifesting that. I have faith in the process of dreaming big, seeing it clearly, and making it happen,” she told Who What Wear. And the brands want her, too.

New Fabletics Collection

Vanessa joins celebrities including actress Kate Hudson and singer Demi Lovato in fronting activewear brand Fabletics. In December 2021, Fabletics tapped Vanessa for its latest velour collection, stating: "With the launch of Velour, Fabletics has reinvented the 1970s fabric for today’s modern woman.”

