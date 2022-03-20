Bethenny Frankel Slays In Swimsuit Reveals On Social Media

Why introduce one swimsuit option when you have several at your disposal? That seems to be the latest dilemma for reality star Bethenny Frankel on a recent Instagram post to her 2.5 million followers. Still, judging from the comments, this is the type of problem that anyone would like to have.

In the three posts, Bethenny is looking taut and tan as she displays three entirely different looks: a multi-colored one-piece with straw hat and shades, a two-piece in white with multi-colored trim, straw hat, and sunglasses, and finally, a layered one-piece in gold. All three are winners, but when Bethenny asks her fans for their favorite, one commenter noted:

Not so much because of your pictures, don’t get me wrong you’re beautiful. But because of your powerful personality on TV, you inspire me! Keep going!!

Frankel is not only a vision, but an inspiration!