After months of speculation, billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian finally confirmed the launch of the Swimming arm of her shapewear brand - SKIMS. It's only fitting that she'd have a swimwear collection since it aligns with the brand's vision of making women feel good in their essentials. Starting from the basic shapewear, SKIMS first expanded into loungewear which was a commercial success, and now Kim's diving into the deep with their first swimwear capsule collection.
Kim Kardashian In Bikini Introduces SKIMS Swim
The Latest
NBA Rumors: Wild Trade Proposal Sends LeBron James To Sixers For Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris & Draft Picks
What To Expect From The New Line
SKIMS swim consists of 19 designs that customers can mix and match in seven colorways, making the drop more exciting. You never know what to expect, unlike the typical sets that traditional swimwear lines make. From bandeaus to long-sleeved crop tops, string bikinis, one-pieces with cutouts, jumpsuits, sarongs, biker shorts, and more, the options for women are endless. This collection is SKIMS most representative yet catering to all body types and fashion interests, and the shapewear brand has been doing its best in that department since its launch in 2018.
Kim's Statement
"I’m so excited to be launching SKIMS Swim—I know our customers have been wanting this from us for such a long time. We’ve really taken the time to make sure we’re offering the best solutions for our customers. Buying swimwear should be fun and easy, yet so many women feel daunted by it. I wanted to change that and make the process as simple as possible by providing a full Swim wardrobe—both for in and out of the water."
With Spring Break only a few days away, it's safe to say that Kim achieved what she wanted with SKIMS Swim. Yesterday, the pop-up shop opened in Miami, Florida, and the customers ready to shop verified her statement. The crowd outside the pop-up store was prepared to shop till they dropped.
Fashion Details Of SKIMS Swim
SKIMS Swim played with the signature SKIMS cuts, so it's not unfamiliar for core fans. The seven colorways are Cobalt (which is proving to be a fan-favorite), Onyx (black), Almond (Tan), Cocoa, Periwinkle (powder blue), Ochre (light nude), and Gun Metal (dark grey).
All pieces also come in sizes from XXS - 4X available on the website.
Staying True To The Brand
"INTRODUCING SKIMS SWIM: a brand new category of game-changing swim solutions, designed for in and out of water. Tailored to flatter your curves, this is a new system of highly versatile silhouettes made with the innovative fit, style and comfort you already love from SKIMS."