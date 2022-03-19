Paris Hilton In Bikini Exudes Sex Appeal

As a former top model, Paris knows her best angles and demonstrates that she still has what it takes to command a runway with her posts. For her birthday, the mogul captioned herself in a black and beige leopard print two-piece that showed off her toned physique. Donning a classic ponytail and black sunglasses, she looked every inch the celebrity. The birthday celebration was part of a three-day mini-vacation with Carter, and she gave her fans plenty of images to satiate their appetites for all things Paris!

Admitting that she has little time to work out because of a hectic schedule, Paris still gets in some gym time, albeit unconventionally. Currently, she uses a Nutrosis Full-Body System, a machine that attaches to her body and stimulates it as she lies down. She refers to it as a life hack and one way to ensure that she keeps her body in peak condition for her busy itinerary.