Paris Hilton In Bikini Exudes Sex Appeal

The recently married socialite is flying high in a series of new photos with husband Carter Reum

Paris Is No Stranger To Swimsuit Captions

As one of the world’s first social media stars, Hilton made her name in the game before just about anyone else. She knows exactly what to post for her 18 million Instagram followers, who are used to seeing the heiress jet setting worldwide, wearing the latest collections from luxury brands, and lounging on gorgeous beaches in the smallest of swimsuits. And now, she has a permanent plus-one in husband Carter Reum!

Paris And Carter Seem To Be Still Honeymooning!

Since marrying last fall, the two have been seen everywhere. With both leading large international companies and moguls in their respective fields, it is not surprising that they can be seen one moment relaxing poolside in swimsuits in Los Angeles and then the next on a yacht halfway across the world.

Paris Is Poolside And Posing!

You’ve seen many images of her before lounging poolside, but Hilton always keeps her look fresh and fashion-forward. Paris had fans green with envy in a recent post as she posted a photo of herself in a green one-piece swimsuit with black trim, thigh-high boots, pearl necklace, and prerequisite sunglasses that she was marketing. The television star is always ready for her close-up, and her fans know that her updates are always worth the wait!

Paris Sizzles In Leopard Print Bikini

As a former top model, Paris knows her best angles and demonstrates that she still has what it takes to command a runway with her posts. For her birthday, the mogul captioned herself in a black and beige leopard print two-piece that showed off her toned physique. Donning a classic ponytail and black sunglasses, she looked every inch the celebrity. The birthday celebration was part of a three-day mini-vacation with Carter, and she gave her fans plenty of images to satiate their appetites for all things Paris!

Admitting that she has little time to work out because of a hectic schedule, Paris still gets in some gym time, albeit unconventionally. Currently, she uses a Nutrosis Full-Body System, a machine that attaches to her body and stimulates it as she lies down. She refers to it as a life hack and one way to ensure that she keeps her body in peak condition for her busy itinerary.

