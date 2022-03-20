How Supermodel Cindy Crawford Built Her Toned Abs Over The Years 

Cindy Crawford, 56, is an American supermodel, actress, and television personality. She was one of the most famous supermodels in the 1980s and 1990s and frequently graced magazine covers, runways, and fashion ads.

Cindy's success as a supermodel is not attributed to innate beauty alone. Yes, she is gorgeous, but she put in a lot of effort to accomplish all she has done as a model and an actress.

The famous supermodel is a disciplined woman who follows a set of rules. She eats healthily, exercises regularly, relaxes, and enjoys life.

Keep scrolling to know how the stunning actress lives a healthy life and maintains her sculpted figure at 56.