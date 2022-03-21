Top Toned Abs Celebrity Moments

The celebrity abs battle remains alive and well - while there's no Grammy award for the most shredded torso, fans browsing Instagram seem more than willing to crown their most-ripped star as the abs "winner." While singer Jennifer Lopez and actress Jennifer Aniston have held things up for the over 50s, the portfolio of ab queen faces spans the whole age range, also including younger stars.

Khloe Kardashian continues to wow with her gym-honed abs. Sister Kim Kardashian has been doing the same as she launches SKIMS Swim. Ahead, see the top 30 celebrity abs moments.