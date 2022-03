WWE star Sasha Banks has been showing off her bikini body from ocean waters and shouting out the many perks of Jamaica. The Women's Tag Team Champion turned heads for her 5.4 million Instagram followers ahead of the pandemic, with a 2019 post seeing her enjoying the scenic Caribbean waters of Jamaica and rocking some pretty eye-catching swimwear.

Sasha, 30, made it a Hot Girl Summer in her July share, with the post now topping 117,000 likes. Ahead, see the snap, plus Sasha's best.