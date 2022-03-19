The model and entrepreneur is back in full active mode after having a baby
Emily Ratajkowski Returns From Sabbatical In Swimsuit
Emily's Fans Have Been Patiently Awaiting Her Return
With her Instagram followers numbering over 28 million, Emily Ratajkowski understands that they want to know what she has been up to lately. In 2022, she is getting back into the swing of things in a big way with several high-profile fashion campaigns, a book tour, and juggling motherhood. Despite all these gigs, Emily still manages to look fabulous at every turn, with her swimsuit posts garnering thousands of likes and comments that prove she still has it as one of the top models in the world.
Emily's Throwback Bikini Photos Are To Die For
The brunette is a beauty in every way, and whether she is wearing a basic black swimsuit or a brightly colored bikini, Emily always hits the mark. One post that generated over one million hits had the model beachside with the sea and sand at her back as she posed in a multicolored, bedazzled top with an orange sarong. Fans were astounded at how she could look so great mere weeks after giving birth. If anything, the post proved that Emily had not missed a beat after having a baby and was already prepared to hit the runway again whenever she decided to!
Blue Is One Of Emily's Favorite Colors
Few women can get away with wearing so little in public while looking confident and sexy. Still, Emily pulls it off with minimal effort in a series of posts on her Instagram that have her posing on the beach in a teal blue string bikini as she enjoys the sun. Looking slim, sexy, and ready to take on the world, Ratajkowski's fans simply can't get enough of her alluring poses!
Emily Has Her Own Fashion Label, Inamorata
As she has proven time and time again, it is always bikini season somewhere in the world, and who better to launch a swimwear line than Emily Ratajkowski? Inamorata is a swimsuit collection from the model featuring some fantastic pieces that are already a hit with her fans. Of particular popularity is the crushed velvet red bikini, a clear throwback to the 70s era that has been recalibrated for today's women. When it comes to swimsuit curation, Emily definitely has the Midas touch!