"i'm *BACK* bby🦋🥰," Brooke captioned her post.

In the first pic of the photo dump, Wells is captured mid-lift, glutes engaged, her hands gripping the barbell, and her back muscles exposed in all their glory. The second pic shows Brooke flying in perfect form while clutching gymnastic rings on her hands.

Friends and fans were so impressed with the athlete's pics and took to the comments to send her love.

"And we are only getting started!" fellow CrossFit star Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr commented.

"Superhuman. 🦹🏼‍♀️" a fan wrote down.

"Dannnnng!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 I can't wait to see your comeback!" another one said.