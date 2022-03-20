An Interesting Tour Into Olympic Skier Mikaela Shiffrin's Colorado Home

Health & Lifestyle
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Mikaela Shiffrin is a World Cup alpine skier and two-time Olympic gold medalist from the United States. She holds the record for being the youngest slalom champion in Olympic history. No doubt, she is one of the best skiers in the world.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist is believed to be making quite a good living from her Olympic Alpine Skiing Competitions. Having amassed so much wealth, she has successfully purchased her first home in Edwards, Colorado, and she granted TODAY Home a special tour around the property.

Mikaela believed she needed to create a soothing environment for her leisure since her profession keeps her busy.

Please continue reading for a glimpse of how the tour went and to behold the soothing environment the gold medalist has created for herself. 

Design And Style 

During the tour, Mikaela noted that she has been influenced by specific European design elements and gravitates toward a Zen vibe that blends the old and new. 

While speaking about her home's style and design, she explained that she has picked different concepts from her worldwide travels and incorporated them into her home.

'I pulled pieces from almost every place that I've been to. That's one of the coolest things about traveling is I can see things that I love and styles and feelings that I get and kind of pull it in here,' she said. 

Although Mikaela worked with the experts at Home Outfitters to design her home, she already knew what she wanted.

A Home For All

Mikaela did not think it was a good idea to live alone in the house. The ski champion wanted her parents to live with her because she spends so much time on the road.

'When I am home it is important for me to be able to be around  family. I'm lucky that they were willing to move again with me because I don't think I would have been able to move here and live here alone and kind of live in my dream house as my first house if they weren't willing to do that,' she said during the tour. 

Mikaela also noted that there is plenty of room for them, especially on her enormous couch.

Her Favorite Island Kitchen Space 

The kitchen space seems to be the two-time Olympic gold medalist's favorite space in her home. Mikaela's kitchen is gigantic and specially designed to accommodate family and friends, with a magnificent glacier-inspired island.

The Dance Floor-Sized Bathroom 

Another impressive place feature in Mikaela's home is the bathroom. It has a dance floor-sized shower and a Carrie Bradshaw-worthy closet. Mikaela keeps her extensive shoe collection and her outstanding collection of world championship medals and Olympic rings in this room.

The champion's trophies are also displayed throughout the house, which motivates her to strive for excellence continually.

Mikaela's home tour was a fantastic experience and left most of her fans feeling emotional and inspired. 

