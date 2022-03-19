Chanel West Coast Shows Off Perfect Abs At The Pool

So, how does she maintain her enviable figure when pizza is never off the menu? Well, one thing she did was set up a home gym to make sure she conveniently has everything she needs to work out whenever she wants to. A generous, giving nature, the rapper has even filmed some of her home workouts and shared them on YouTube to help out anyone wanting to get in shape. As she explains, her routines are straightforward and focus on one area at a time.
Here she is doing some leg kicks and hitting the treadmill for some cardio to tone up her glutes and quads. The best part: her videos come with explanations, so you're never confused about the fitness goal.
For her ab workout and weighted exercises, give the video below a watch.
Watch her slay her dumbbell lunges below.
Here she is working on her arms, which she candidly admits are her "problem area." Her honesty truly is refreshing!