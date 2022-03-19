Chanel West Coast Shows Off Perfect Abs At The Pool

Chanel West Coast has been having a blast in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and sharing photos from her vacation on Instagram. Her latest update showed her having breakfast at the pool and flaunting her tight abs in a revealing Stella McCartney bikini. The post comes after the 33-year-old rapper put her toned legs on show in a thong two-piece at the beach.

Check it out below!

She's A Foodie

Shutterstock | 564025

Pampering herself with a savory breakfast top built up strength for a day of fun, West Coast posed with a piece of bacon in hand while going for a dip in the pool. Two plates of delicious food were laid in front of her on the wooden coping, revealing that the rapper likes to load up on protein in the morning. She also had a separate plate with three pieces of toast to mix in some carbs and a cup of coffee waiting for her.

"Swipe to see how I really look when I eat my breakfast," she hilariously wrote in the caption, uploading three pictures where she was digging in the goodies before her.

Scroll for more photos!

Fun Workouts

Getty | Johnny Nunez

Fans of the bubbly TV host know that Chanel can't say no to pizza and In N' Out burgers. When a plastic surgery rumor began circling in November, the rapper jokingly told InTouch that "every curve on me is from Taco Bell and ice cream." So how does she stay in shape given that she doesn't deny herself her favorite foods? The answer is simple: she exercises every chance she gets.

As she explained in the interview, her definition of working out is broad and can mean anything from putting time at the gym to going for a walk.

"I wanna enjoy myself, you know? And the only way to enjoy yourself is to try to stay as active as you can," she said. "Like, even when I'm hungover in Miami, I'm like, let's go jetskiing. Jetskiing is a fun workout."

Not A Typical Hollywood Diet

It's clear that West Coast doesn't live her life counting calories. The Ridiculousness host previously explained her stance on dieting in a 2019 interview with Hollywood Life, revealing that she chooses to work out as much as she can instead of constantly watching what she eats.

And, since she prioritizes staying active above everything else, she allows herself to enjoy guiltless pizza whenever she wants.

"I mean, a lot of people like to start themselves on cute diets, but the truth is you can really eat whatever you want as long as you workout on a daily basis," she explained. "I try to eat healthy [sic], but since I work out, I still enjoy a large pizza by myself!"

Maintaining Her Hot Bod

Getty | Momodu Mansaray

So, how does she maintain her enviable figure when pizza is never off the menu? Well, one thing she did was set up a home gym to make sure she conveniently has everything she needs to work out whenever she wants to. A generous, giving nature, the rapper has even filmed some of her home workouts and shared them on YouTube to help out anyone wanting to get in shape. As she explains, her routines are straightforward and focus on one area at a time.

Here she is doing some leg kicks and hitting the treadmill for some cardio to tone up her glutes and quads. The best part: her videos come with explanations, so you're never confused about the fitness goal.

For her ab workout and weighted exercises, give the video below a watch.

Watch her slay her dumbbell lunges below.

Here she is working on her arms, which she candidly admits are her "problem area." Her honesty truly is refreshing!

