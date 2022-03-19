Chanel West Coast Shows Off Perfect Abs At The Pool

Fans of the bubbly TV host know that Chanel can't say no to pizza and In N' Out burgers. When a plastic surgery rumor began circling in November, the rapper jokingly told InTouch that "every curve on me is from Taco Bell and ice cream." So how does she stay in shape given that she doesn't deny herself her favorite foods? The answer is simple: she exercises every chance she gets.

As she explained in the interview, her definition of working out is broad and can mean anything from putting time at the gym to going for a walk.

"I wanna enjoy myself, you know? And the only way to enjoy yourself is to try to stay as active as you can," she said. "Like, even when I'm hungover in Miami, I'm like, let's go jetskiing. Jetskiing is a fun workout."