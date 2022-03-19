According to the Morning Chalk Up, Haley Adams impressed officials at the CrossFit Opens with her consistency. Although she finished third behind defending champion Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr, the judges couldn't overlook her consistency across the board. Her performance secured a finish in the Top 20, making her 1/4 women who achieved that this year. Haley maintains her spot on the leaderboard despite the presence of agile teenagers like Mallory O'Brien.
CrossFit Athlete Haley Adams Impresses With Toned Arms
Is Haley Nursing A Spine Injury?
Haley impresses in the gym as she trains for this year's Open, lifting a 180-pound weight like a paperweight. She squatted down low, flexing her strength and muscles. She almost blew out her spine doing a deadlift on 22.2. According to her Instagram share, we suspect that happened because she captioned one post,
"bye bye spine 👋💀 (again). Have FUN & go HARD (except maybe not full send to start 🤪)"
The athlete styled her blonde hair in a braided bun and wrapped a sweat belt around her waist to trap the moisture from her skin. Based on her Instagram comment, the style gives her power.
"when the braids are in, IT’S GO TIME 😈."
Track Your Progress
Haley loves tracking her progress because it helps her know how far she's come and how much further she has to go. That explains how she's been able to stay consistent in this circuit because she's learned her body's limits. Also, we noticed she wore braids a lot this season, which accounts for her confidence levels. We can expect more records from the 20-year-old this year.
Supporting Women
"Be the woman you needed as a girl. 🤍❤️🔥Thankful to be in a sport where strong is cool. Women support women."
Haley celebrated women alongside millions on Mar. 8. While commending her colleagues, she raised a glass to her career sport - CrossFit - and expressed gratitude that it was cool to be strong as an athlete rather than the societal norms attributed to women in other disciplines.
Haley told the Morning Chalk Up during her 13 Questions interview that she likes to get as much quality food and sleep as she can during the competition season because it helps with her recovery. She competed as part of a team for the first time in Wodapalooza, and it improved her purview of the game.
"It's a completely different ballgame. In my experience being part of a team involved a lot more thinking and strategizing."