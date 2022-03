After a disappointing Olympics run, Mikaela Shiffrin redeemed herself with a fourth World Cup win after clearing Slovakia's Petra Vholva . It was a comfortable win for the athlete as she lifted the 20-pound crystal globe signifying her hold of the biggest annual prize in ski racing! That's one way to shut down the haters who thought she was over because she had a bad run at the Winter Olympics.

Winning this world cup puts her in the same conversation with Lindsey Vonn, who also has the same number of Crystal Globes, tying them as the two women with the second most World Cups in history. The former would be so proud because she stood up for her when the world tried to kick her while she was down.