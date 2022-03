Last week, Dewan shared a funny clip on her Insta, showing her fans her pleasantly surprised reaction at seeing her bare bum framed and displayed like artwork at a photoshoot location.

The short clip, seen on the second slide of the above post, features Jenna zooming in on the photo and teasing her photographer Dennis Leupold.

"When you walk into a photoshoot and see your naked a** on the wall 🤣," she captioned the post. Kelly Ripa was quick to notice the post, leaving a like.

Fans were entertained by the post and sent her praises in the comments.

"A work of art is a work of art 😂," someone commented.

"I want it on my wall too!😧" another said.