Iggy Azalea In Braless Top Says 'As If!'

The biggest clue was in the caption, with Azalea channeling her inner Cher Horowitz with a well-known line from the movie: "Ew… as if!"

Adding a Hidden Hills, California geotag, the singer appeared to be at home -- a 5,228-square-foot ranch house she bought last June for $5.2 million. Posing backed by a cream curtain, she was dolled up with big lashes and glossy lips, highlighting her chest and tiny waist in the slinky top that she paired with a drop-down necklace accentuating her cleavage. At one point, she brushed her fingers over her decolletage, showing off her white stiletto nails.

"There's pretty and then there's you," former Playboy model Sarah Harris commented on her post.

"QUEEN OF RAP," said another fan.

Give the "Fancy" music video a rewatch below for a trip down memory lane.