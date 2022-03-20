Eva Longoria In Bikini Shows She's Ageless

Amid her busy life, Longoria dedicates one hour to her workout regimen, which is a good form of working on her mental health. Longoria has shared that the hour dedicated to working out helps her take away her never-ending to-do list from her mind. The star noted that her sole purpose of taking on a workout routine was a way to get her body to move from time to time. Longoria also found a favorite way to workout: her jump sport mini-trampoline. The mini trampoline also comes in handy because the actress gets to take it with her during travels.