Lily Collins Is Ready For Tea In Lancome

British-American actress Lily Collins turns 33 today, and it seems the whole world is celebrating her. First, Christian Siriano and now Lancôme Beauty wish her a happy birthday with pictures showing her wearing their brands.

The 33-year-old has been an ambassador for the Beauty House for eight years now, so it's only right they'd honor her on her special day. Lancôme shared some pictures from her Teint Idôle Ultra Wear campaign, and they look as beautiful as the first time they hit the billboards.

Reintroducing Teint Idôle Ultra Wear

Shutterstock | 2067467

Lily joined Zendaya to reintroduce the newly improved Teint Idôle Ultra Wear foundation. Lancôme touts it as a full-coverage long-wear product with a 24-hr lifespan. Lily's exact shade is 010 Beige Porcelaine/Ivoire C130 (US).

"Don’t worry about your coverage fading throughout the day. Teint Idôle Ultra Wear Foundation is 24H wear, breathable and will keep your complexion fresh all day."

Tea Time With Lancôme

Shutterstock | 842245

Lily embraced her English side for this campaign wearing a white shirt and silk neck scarf while sitting at a tea table. She styles her hair in a low ponytail and has no facial accessories to keep all attention on the Lancôme makeup she's wearing, and it worked. It doesn't look like she's missing anything with her dark eyelashes, liner, and soft rose lipstick matching the single blush pink rose on her table.

Lily's bright smile makes the soft rose lipstick stand out because it contrasts her shiny white teeth.

Feels Like Family

The actress says it's a pleasure working with photographer Alexi Lubomirski whom she calls an honorary Lancôme family member because he shoots most of the beauty house's campaigns. She wore a plunging neckline tulle black dress that blended seamlessly with her subtle makeup.

She told Elle,

"I’ve always admired Lancôme’s loyalty to their Ambassadors, and to their customers. I don’t think I expected a huge company like Lancôme to feel as small as it does; it really feels like a family."

Emily In Paris X Lancôme

Getty | Stefanie Keenan

Last year, Lily collaborated with Lancôme to create a special line for fans of Emily in Paris, For the Love of Paris. It embodies Emily's quirky nature and her fun, colorful fashion style. The eyeshadow palette is heart-shaped with 12-shades of pigmented nudes and dark purples and blues. Each four-shades represent a Parisian makeup style from - Born in France, Parisian at Heart, and Paris A La Folie.

The collection also features a limited-edition Idôle perfume in a customized Emily in Paris bottle. The label has an Eiffel Tower in a heart motif on top. Other products in the collection include an Advanced Génifique Face Serum, L'Absolu Rouge Lipstick, and Monsieur Big Mascara.

