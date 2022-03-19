Lily Collins Is Ready For Tea In Lancome

British-American actress Lily Collins turns 33 today, and it seems the whole world is celebrating her. First, Christian Siriano and now Lancôme Beauty wish her a happy birthday with pictures showing her wearing their brands.

The 33-year-old has been an ambassador for the Beauty House for eight years now, so it's only right they'd honor her on her special day. Lancôme shared some pictures from her Teint Idôle Ultra Wear campaign, and they look as beautiful as the first time they hit the billboards.