NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Clint Capela For Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel & Draft Pick In Proposed Trade

If they fail to re-sign Robinson, the Knicks would need to find a new starting center in the 2022 NBA offseason. In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report created a list of offseason trades for the league's most disappointing teams. These include a hypothetical deal that would enable the Knicks to acquire Clint Capela from the Atlanta Hawks.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be sending a trade package that includes Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, and a 2022 second-round pick to the Hawks in exchange for Capela.