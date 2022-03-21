Carrie Underwood In Bikini Impatient For Summer

Carrie Underwood just couldn't take it any longer as she asked "is it summer yet?" while in a stunning bikini snap. The 38-year-old country singer and clothing designer put her cheese-grater abs on show in a head-turning Instagram share back in 2021, posting for her 10 million+ followers and reminding them of her sense of fun and why she runs a fitness empire.

Honoring her brand ambassador status as she runs her 2015-founded CALIA by Carrie brand, the "Southbound" hitmaker gave a nod to her popular clothing line, with the cute bikini from the range. Check it out below.