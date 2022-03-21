Carrie Underwood In Bikini Impatient For Summer

Getty | Mindy Small

Entertainment
Geri Green

Carrie Underwood just couldn't take it any longer as she asked "is it summer yet?" while in a stunning bikini snap. The 38-year-old country singer and clothing designer put her cheese-grater abs on show in a head-turning Instagram share back in 2021, posting for her 10 million+ followers and reminding them of her sense of fun and why she runs a fitness empire.

Honoring her brand ambassador status as she runs her 2015-founded CALIA by Carrie brand, the "Southbound" hitmaker gave a nod to her popular clothing line, with the cute bikini from the range. Check it out below.

The Latest

Penelope Cruz Goes Floral In Triple Tiered Dress

Kelly Ripa Loves Playing Dress Up With Her Fur Babies

NBA Rumors: Knicks Should Make 'Bold Trade' For Damian Lillard This Summer

NBA Rumors: LeBron James Should Demand A Trade To Suns, Says Charles Oakley

A Brief Timeline Of Shailene Woodley And Aaron Rodgers Relationship

Stuns In Bikini For Summer

Scroll for the photo. Carrie had already made 2021 headlines while in her bikini as she posed for a selfie and showed off the laundry machines from her home closet.

All smiles and sundrenched, Carrie sent out a massive smile as she posed outdoors and in a black-and-green and leafy bikini top, plus a bright red pair of bikini bottoms. Flaunting her jaw-dropping abs and golden tan, the American Idol winner also donned a fun and floppy straw hat as she flashed her pearly whites.

Entertainment

Kaia Gerber Strips Down For Marc Jacobs Surprise

By Geri Green

See More Photos Below

Getty | Mindy Small

Taking to her caption as she raked in over 490,000 likes, Carrie wrote: "Is it summer yet? ☀️ #PoolReady #ChooseYou." A like quickly came in from country singer Maren Morris. A few months earlier, Carrie had reminded fans of her love of the great outdoors, posting a big-grin snap while in skintight leggings from her best-selling brand and writing: "The weather is nice, outdoor workouts are a must! ☀️ #ChooseYou #StayThePath."

Danica Patrick Shows Off Her Incredible Yoga Skills In Skintight Leggings: 'So Yummy'

WWE Bombshell Carmella Treats Her Social Media Followers To Cleavage-Baring Display In Glamorous Video

Secret Behind The Abs

"Wannabe vegan" Carrie, who now fronts sports beverage brand Body Armour, is fresh from a Shape reveal, where she was quick to name-drop her Fit52 workout app.

"I try my best to work in something. I feel blessed to have created an app that is all about working out called fit52, and in it, we try to make even short workouts effective and give people an option to do something instead of nothing," she told the magazine.

What She Eats

Getty | Kevin Mazur

The super-fit star, who kicks off the day with Ezekiel bread, berries, and coffee, also talked about nutrition. Revealing a love of smoothies and even admitting she drinks hers in her car, the "Before He Cheats" singer added:

"I like to use BODYARMOR LYTE (Blueberry Pomegranate) as my base, then add some beet juice, mixed berries, spinach or kale, protein powder, and some ice."

Read Next

Must Read

Julia Fox Admits Ye's Hermes Birkin Gift Was' Scary'

Chanel West Coast Shares BTS Secrets of 'Ridiculousness'

WWE Bombshell Carmella Treats Her Social Media Followers To Cleavage-Baring Display In Glamorous Video

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Houston, Christian Wood & Eric Gordon To Brooklyn In Proposed Rockets-Nets Trade

NBA Rumors: LeBron James Could Be Traded To Warriors For James Wiseman, Moses Moody, Andrew Wiggins & Draft Picks

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.