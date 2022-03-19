Olympian Chloe Kim Shares How She Built Her Toned Legs And Maintains Fitness 

Shutterstock | 2914948

Health & Lifestyle
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Chloe Kim is a two-time Olympic gold medallist snowboarder from the United States. At 17, she won gold in the women's snowboard halfpipe at the 2018 Winter Olympics, becoming the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding gold medal.

Besides being a talented snowboarder, Chloe has kept her body fit and sexy. However, the Olympian has not achieved such great strides in her career and maintained her perfect figure by sheer luck.

Chloe is known to be a hardworking and consistent fitness enthusiast. She attributes her hard work and consistency towards her fitness routine as a major key to her success. 

Keep reading to learn about Chloe's fitness routine. 

The Latest

NBA Rumors: OKC Thunder Could Send Kenrich Williams & Mike Muscala To Lakers For Talen Horton-Tucker

Lily Collins Is Ready For Tea In Lancome

CrossFit Annie Thorisdottir Flaunts Abs In Insane Workout

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Clint Capela For Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel & Draft Pick In Proposed Trade

Christian Siriano Pays Tribute To Lily Collins 'Emily In Paris' Opera Moment

'Never Give Up'

Chloe Kim realizes it's cliche, but the simple phrase "never give up" has been instrumental in her becoming a two-time Olympic gold medallist. 

The 21-year-old pro snowboarder told Shape that it is a piece of advice her father, who is her biggest supporter, has instilled in her.

The "never give up" catchphrase has helped Chloe stay consistent with her fitness routines, keeping her at the top of her career and helping her maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Health & Lifestyle

Alicia Silverstone Stuns In Sheer Dress At Christian Siriano Show

By Triston Brewer

Rigorous Training Routine 

Like other athletes, Chloe also admits that a strict training and workout routine, especially when preparing for a competition, has helped her stay fit.

Chloe built her muscles with a simple yet efficient workout technique called single-leg strength workouts which she shared in an Instagram post.

A Look Inside Lindsey Vonn's Luxurious Beverly Hills Mansion

Olivia Culpo Flaunts Body In Cut Outs

Recovery At The Gym

For Chloe, gym work is a form of healing. 

 "I hop on a bike for about 20 minutes to flush my legs out," she told POPSUGAR

She also mentioned that she injured her knee a few years ago and that spinning helps her keep her joints in good shape. 

Morning Routine And Diet 

Shutterstock | 564025

Chloe Kim gets up at 7 a.m. regularly. "I hate rushing," she said. "I need some time to lay in bed . . . I'm a pretty slow person in the morning." So, she gives herself plenty of time to prepare for her snowboarding adventure and eat substantial food. 

Chloe enjoys a meal of chocolate pancakes, some biscuits and gravy, toast, and cottage cheese for her diet. She is known for having a big sweet tooth and indulging in delicacies.

The beautiful pro snowboarder has a pretty interesting workout routine. She works hard and evidently knows how to unwind. Hopefully, she will enjoy more success in her life and career.

Read Next

Must Read

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

WWE Bombshell Carmella Treats Her Social Media Followers To Cleavage-Baring Display In Glamorous Video

Danica Patrick Shows Off Her Incredible Yoga Skills In Skintight Leggings: 'So Yummy'

Kaia Gerber, Emily Ratajkowski And Kendall Jenner: Models As ‘Bookfluencers’

Julia Fox Admits Ye's Hermes Birkin Gift Was' Scary'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.