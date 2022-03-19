Chloe Kim is a two-time Olympic gold medallist snowboarder from the United States. At 17, she won gold in the women's snowboard halfpipe at the 2018 Winter Olympics, becoming the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding gold medal.

Besides being a talented snowboarder, Chloe has kept her body fit and sexy. However, the Olympian has not achieved such great strides in her career and maintained her perfect figure by sheer luck.

Chloe is known to be a hardworking and consistent fitness enthusiast. She attributes her hard work and consistency towards her fitness routine as a major key to her success.

Keep reading to learn about Chloe's fitness routine.