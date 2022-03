Savannah Chrisley has been showing off her Louis Vuitton gains while in a thigh-skimming minidress. The Chrisley Knows Best star, 24, has been steadily upping her designer game on Instagram, also reminding fans that she earns her own cash. The SASSY by Savannah cosmetics founder, whose 2020-launched range is a sell-out, posted back in April 2021 ahead of a luxurious vacation, and it looks she'd aced her style game.

Ahead, see the leggy snap, plus Savannah's best photos.