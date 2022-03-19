Christian Siriano Pays Tribute To Lily Collins 'Emily In Paris' Opera Moment

When Lily's character Emily attends an Opera to get a second audience with a star designer, she pulls out all the stops for her outfit; after all, she had to prove she wasn't so basic as he'd first noted. She wore a Christian Siriano black off-shoulder dress from his 2019 Fall Collection.

The midi A-line dress showed off her toned legs through the sheer bottom, and she paired the look with black and silver pumps. The designer Christian Siriano wished her a Happy Birthday posting this outfit and calling it "one of our favorite moments" from the series.

He didn't lie because it birthed this Iconic Gossip Girl reference that became a bonding element for Emily and Pierre Cadault. Fashionable people need basic people to make them stand out.