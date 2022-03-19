Christian Siriano Pays Tribute To Lily Collins 'Emily In Paris' Opera Moment

Lily Collins' character as Emily in the hit Netflix show "Emily in Paris" is a fashion icon in her right. The 33-year-old British-American actress inspires many of Gen Z's fashion choices today as Sex and The City's Carrie Bradshaw and Gossip Girl BFFs Blair Waldorf and Serena Van Der Woodson did in the past. While Lily's scenes in the film universe are interesting, one turning point for her character stands out as iconic - S 01 x Ep. 6, Ringarde.

Emily In Paris At The Opera

When Lily's character Emily attends an Opera to get a second audience with a star designer, she pulls out all the stops for her outfit; after all, she had to prove she wasn't so basic as he'd first noted. She wore a Christian Siriano black off-shoulder dress from his 2019 Fall Collection.

The midi A-line dress showed off her toned legs through the sheer bottom, and she paired the look with black and silver pumps. The designer Christian Siriano wished her a Happy Birthday posting this outfit and calling it "one of our favorite moments" from the series.

He didn't lie because it birthed this Iconic Gossip Girl reference that became a bonding element for Emily and Pierre Cadault. Fashionable people need basic people to make them stand out.

C. Siriano Celebrates Drew Barrymore

Christian Siriano is fond of extending well wishes to his muses and other celebrities who wear his pieces. One of his longest-standing customers is Drew Barrymore, and they've built a friendship after years of collaborating. The 47-year-old actress turned talk show host stunned in this Yellow tulle dress at the 2021 CFDA show stealing the attention of the photographers.

Supporting Ukraine

Christian Siriano lends his support to Ukraine amid this war against Russia by auctioning a dress made in its flag colors.

"As a designer our voice is our clothes! So if a few bolts of tulle can help save someone then YES, we will be donating this gown to the highest bidder possible and matching that donation for Ukraine. 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 prayers are with anyone suffering right now. 💙💛 To bid please email info@christiansiriano.com thank you!"

Christian Siriano On The Red Carpet

Christian Siriano's dresses were a major feature this award season, and we expect to see more at the Tony and Academy Awards. Jennifer Hudson accepted her NAACP Image Awards wearing a black velvet dress from its Fall RTW collection shown during the New York Fashion Week.

