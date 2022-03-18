NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn & Draft Pick For Jerami Grant

Grant would be an incredible addition to the Lakers. Though he's yet to earn his first All-Star recognition, he's a solid contributor on both ends of the floor. Grant would give the Lakers a very reliable third-scoring option behind James and Davis, as well as a great rebounder, lockdown defender, and floor spacer.

This season, the 28-year-old small forward is averaging 19.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and 1.0 steal while shooting 41.8 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from beyond the arc. If he meshes well with James and Davis, the Lakers would undeniably have a better chance of reclaiming the throne next season.