NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn & Draft Pick For Jerami Grant

Getty | Gregory Shamus

Sports
JB Baruelo

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be one of the busiest teams on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. With their current performance in the 2021-22 NBA season, the Lakers obviously need to make a major roster overhaul to have a realistic chance of returning to the NBA Finals and capturing another Larry O'Brien Trophy. Aside from finding a way to get rid of Russell Westbrook and his massive salary, they could also search for another star who would help LeBron James and Anthony Davis carry the team next season.

The Latest

MLB Rumors: Red Sox Still Want To Sign Trevor Story

Lily-Rose Depp Glows In New Chanel Campaign

Kaia Gerber Strips Down For Marc Jacobs Surprise

Farrah Abraham In Sheer Versace After' Grocery Shopping'

Obama Adviser Warns Joe Biden: 'You Can't Blame Everything In The Economy On Putin'

Potential Offseason Trade Target - Jerami Grant

Getty | Nic Antaya

In a recent article, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network suggested three trade ideas that would help the Lakers turn things around in the 2022-23 NBA season. These include a hypothetical blockbuster deal that would enable them to acquire veteran small forward Jerami Grant from the Detroit Pistons this summer. In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending a trade package that includes Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn, and a future first-round pick to the Pistons in exchange for Grant.

Sports

NFL News: Tom Brady Told The Patriots To Replace Bill Belichick

By Ernesto Cova

Why The Pistons Would Make The Trade

Getty | Gregory Shamus

The Pistons consider Grant as one of their core players this season, but they explored the idea of moving him before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. If they have no plan of giving him a massive contract extension this summer, they are better off trading him in the 2022 NBA offseason than taking the risk of losing him in the summer of 2023 without getting anything in return. By sending him to the Lakers, the Pistons would be getting another young and promising player that they could develop in Horton-Tucker, a veteran point guard who could serve as a backup for Cade Cunningham in Nunn, and a future first-round pick that they could use to add another talented prospect to their roster.

NBA Rumors: Proposed Knicks-Blazers Trade Sends Julius Randle & Evan Fournier To Portland

NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook To Pacers, Talen Horton-Tucker To Thunder In Proposed 3-Way Deal

Jerami Grant's On-Court Impact On Lakers

Getty | Michael Reaves

Grant would be an incredible addition to the Lakers. Though he's yet to earn his first All-Star recognition, he's a solid contributor on both ends of the floor. Grant would give the Lakers a very reliable third-scoring option behind James and Davis, as well as a great rebounder, lockdown defender, and floor spacer.

This season, the 28-year-old small forward is averaging 19.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and 1.0 steal while shooting 41.8 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from beyond the arc. If he meshes well with James and Davis, the Lakers would undeniably have a better chance of reclaiming the throne next season.

Jerami Grant A Potential One-Year Rental For Lakers

Getty | Gregory Shamus

If the proposed Lakers-Pistons trade would push through this summer, Grant is expected to do everything he can to help the Purple and Gold return to title contention in the 2022-23 NBA season. However, there's no guarantee that he would consider long-term in Los Angeles. It's worth noting that after the 2022 NBA trade deadline, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report revealed that Grant isn't interested in serving as a sidekick next to James and Davis.

“I’ve actually heard Lakers have passed on Jerami Grant. He doesn’t want to play a tertiary role behind Bron/AD.”

Read Next

Must Read

How Miley Cyrus Built Her $160 Million Fortune

NFL News: Tom Brady Told The Patriots To Replace Bill Belichick

Miley Cyrus' New Skunk Hair Is Everything

Kaley Cuoco Is Moving On With A 'Mini Coop' After Split With Husband

Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Yoga-Toned Abs Amidst NYE Party Promotion

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.