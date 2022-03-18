The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be one of the busiest teams on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. With their current performance in the 2021-22 NBA season, the Lakers obviously need to make a major roster overhaul to have a realistic chance of returning to the NBA Finals and capturing another Larry O'Brien Trophy. Aside from finding a way to get rid of Russell Westbrook and his massive salary, they could also search for another star who would help LeBron James and Anthony Davis carry the team next season.
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn & Draft Pick For Jerami Grant
Potential Offseason Trade Target - Jerami Grant
In a recent article, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network suggested three trade ideas that would help the Lakers turn things around in the 2022-23 NBA season. These include a hypothetical blockbuster deal that would enable them to acquire veteran small forward Jerami Grant from the Detroit Pistons this summer. In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending a trade package that includes Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn, and a future first-round pick to the Pistons in exchange for Grant.
Why The Pistons Would Make The Trade
The Pistons consider Grant as one of their core players this season, but they explored the idea of moving him before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. If they have no plan of giving him a massive contract extension this summer, they are better off trading him in the 2022 NBA offseason than taking the risk of losing him in the summer of 2023 without getting anything in return. By sending him to the Lakers, the Pistons would be getting another young and promising player that they could develop in Horton-Tucker, a veteran point guard who could serve as a backup for Cade Cunningham in Nunn, and a future first-round pick that they could use to add another talented prospect to their roster.
Jerami Grant's On-Court Impact On Lakers
Grant would be an incredible addition to the Lakers. Though he's yet to earn his first All-Star recognition, he's a solid contributor on both ends of the floor. Grant would give the Lakers a very reliable third-scoring option behind James and Davis, as well as a great rebounder, lockdown defender, and floor spacer.
This season, the 28-year-old small forward is averaging 19.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and 1.0 steal while shooting 41.8 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from beyond the arc. If he meshes well with James and Davis, the Lakers would undeniably have a better chance of reclaiming the throne next season.
Jerami Grant A Potential One-Year Rental For Lakers
If the proposed Lakers-Pistons trade would push through this summer, Grant is expected to do everything he can to help the Purple and Gold return to title contention in the 2022-23 NBA season. However, there's no guarantee that he would consider long-term in Los Angeles. It's worth noting that after the 2022 NBA trade deadline, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report revealed that Grant isn't interested in serving as a sidekick next to James and Davis.
“I’ve actually heard Lakers have passed on Jerami Grant. He doesn’t want to play a tertiary role behind Bron/AD.”