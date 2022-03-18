The comedian didn't let her recent health scare stop her from going on tour, or promoting it in a hot red swimsuit that showcases her physique.
Chelsea Handler In Swimsuit Promotes 'Vaccinated And Horny'
Chelsea Is Having The Time Of Her Life!
Chelsea Handler is having the time of her life, and why shouldn’t she be, considering she has a new man in her life, a hit comedy tour currently on the circuit, and great health after a recent health scare.
Chelsea, who celebrated her 47th birthday recently on a ski trip, didn’t let the cold weather stop her from doing everything that she loves. Those passions include skiing, alcohol, and of course, marijuana smoking, and the comedian combined the three by posting online to her 4 million-plus Instagram fans in a marijuana-inspired bikini and a bottle of vodka as she skied on the slopes. Clearly, Chelsea can brave the elements to provide fodder for her fans.
Chelsea Is Known For Her Ski Slopes And Swimsuits
The only difference between her more recent posts and older posts is that lately, Handler has been posting with her boyfriend, comedian Jo Koy, included in several of them. He also has managed to keep up with her frantic pace, and fans can’t seem to get enough of the pair, who are clearly in love.
For someone that has made several rants about not getting married or having kids, Chelsea looks extremely content, and her followers love that she has found someone that can match her energy. Plus, Jo has already mentioned he is a fan of Chelsea's 'apres-ski' rituals, and she still manages to look great in a black bikini lounging around!
Chelsea And Jo Koy Are Inseparable
Off the slopes, the relationship is just as solid, and it is no surprise that the two have been spotted all over Hollywood canoodling and enjoying one another’s company. With both busy with comedy tours at the moment, many fans didn’t expect to see them together as much in the coming months, but the pair have found a way to make it work, even showing up for one another’s shows as special guests to the surprise of their fans.
Chelsea Is Back With A Vengeance After Health Scare
Back in February, Handler had a mild health scare that resulted in the cancellation of a few of her shows in Oregon, but she was discharged in only a few days and let her fans know that she was re-scheduling the missed shows but was recuperating for a few weeks in the meantime.
Sure enough, Chelsea was back and in full force by mid-March on her Vaccinated & Horny Tour in Canada and all signs show that she is good to go and fans can expect more photos of her in revealing swimsuits in Los Angeles, on the slopes, and beachside very soon!