Chelsea Handler In Swimsuit Promotes 'Vaccinated And Horny'

Chelsea Handler is having the time of her life, and why shouldn’t she be, considering she has a new man in her life, a hit comedy tour currently on the circuit, and great health after a recent health scare.

Chelsea, who celebrated her 47th birthday recently on a ski trip, didn’t let the cold weather stop her from doing everything that she loves. Those passions include skiing, alcohol, and of course, marijuana smoking, and the comedian combined the three by posting online to her 4 million-plus Instagram fans in a marijuana-inspired bikini and a bottle of vodka as she skied on the slopes. Clearly, Chelsea can brave the elements to provide fodder for her fans.

